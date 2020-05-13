L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with 851 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a seventh death reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Thirty-three people who died were over the age of 65 years old; nine people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Thirty-nine people had underlying health conditions including 30 people over the age of 65 years old, eight people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach and one death by the city of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 34,428 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 1,659 deaths.

Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions.

Upon further investigation, 16 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

As of today, 5,596 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (16% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,763 people who are currently hospitalized, 25% of these people are in the ICU and 17% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, with testing results available for nearly 264,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update

Of the 851 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 529

Castaic: 229 (includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility)

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 30

Stevenson Ranch: 27

Val Verde: 12

Acton: 8

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 6

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 4

Agua Dulce: 3

Elizabeth Lake 3

Henry Mayo Wednesday Update

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital switched reporting COVID-19 cases once a week, on Wednesdays, spokesman Patrick Moody said.

As of Wednesday, May 13, of the 1,106 persons tested at Henry Mayo to date, 182 tested positive, 1,007 were negative, 28 were pending and 12 patients were hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care. Sixty-two COVID-19 patients have been discharged.

On Wednesday, Moody confirmed the seventh death at the hospital from COVID-19.

Discrepancies in the testing numbers are due to some patients being tested more than once, Moody said.

L.A. County Demographics

Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,529 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups.

“In less than a month, we have lost 1,300 more residents to COVID-19 causing heartache throughout the county. We keep all who are grieving in our thoughts and prayers each day, and wish you healing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We are mindful that as we begin our recovery journey, we need to be sure to take care not to have a large increase in deaths and hospitalizations. And while today, more business and outdoor spaces are reopening, our recovery journey will be slow. All of us will need to continue to keep each other as safe as possible.”

New Health Officer Order Today

A new Health Officer Order is being issued today that replaces the previous Health Officer Order and allows for lower-risk businesses and select recreational facilities and beaches to reopen.

All retailers that are not located in an indoor mall or shopping center are able to reopen for curbside, door-side, outside pickup, or delivery only. The public is not allowed to go inside.

Manufacturing and logistic businesses that supply retail businesses may also reopen.

Before retail businesses, manufacturing and logistic businesses reopen, they are required to prepare, implement and post their plan for adhering to directives including distancing and infection control practices that protect both employees and customers.

Beaches can reopen for active recreation including running, walking, swimming and surfing. However, group sports and activities like picnicking and sunbathing are not permitted, and parking lots, bike paths, piers, and boardwalks remain closed.

Select recreational facilities including golf courses, tennis courts, shooting and archery ranges, equestrian centers and community gardens can also reopen.

Everyone must continue to practice physical distancing of at least six feet apart and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when around people outside of your household.

This Order continues to require that specific higher-risk businesses remain closed and prohibits public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit.

Public Health will assess the activities allowed by this Order on an ongoing basis and modify this Order as appropriate.

Currently, L.A. County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

Interactive Dashboard

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. Visit Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard here.

Best Protections

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household.

People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the county’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

For additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community, visit the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.