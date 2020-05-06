L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 851 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths, with 641 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, where a sixth death was reported by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Forty-one people who died were over the age of 65 years old and 12 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Thirty-eight people had underlying health conditions including 27 people over the age of 65 years old and 11 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and one death by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 28,644 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 1,367 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions.

Upon further investigation, 22 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

As of Wednesday, 5,142 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (19% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, with testing results available for nearly 192,000 individuals and 13% of people testing positive.

Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update

Of the 641 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 450

Val Verde: 105

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 27

Castaic: 22

Stevenson Ranch: 19

Acton: 8

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 5

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 3

Agua Dulce: 1

Elizabeth Lake 1

Henry Mayo Wednesday Update: 6th Death

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Wednesday that a sixth COVID-19 patent has died at the Valencia hospital.

As of Wednesday, of the 897 persons tested at Henry Mayo to date, 165 tested positive, 819 were negative, 30 were pending and 17 patients were hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care.

The number of discharged COVID-19 patients is now 55.

Discrepancies in the testing numbers are due to some patients being tested more than once, Moody said.

L.A. County Demographics

Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,260 people (99 percent of the cases); 39% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups.

“Our hearts are with all of you who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. We are so sorry for your loss, and hope you find healing and peace at this very difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Today we are sharing the County’s Roadmap to Recovery to ensure that as we reopen our businesses we do so in a way that is safe for employees and customers, continues to slow the spread of the virus, and does not result in increases in our death rate from COVID-19. I am so grateful to all of you have worked together to get us to a place where a slow, safe reopening is possible.”

Road to Recovery

As recovery planning continues, Public Health is issuing a five-stage roadmap to recovery that describes a phased approach to relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order and a reopening process for certain business sectors.

L.A. County is currently in stage one of the Safer at Home recovery stage. However, the county anticipates beginning stage two as soon as Friday, May 8 by allowing florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup.

Car dealerships, golf courses and trails can also open with appropriate safeguards in place. Physical distancing and infection control protocols must be adhered to and cloth facing coverings must be worn.

Later next week additional restrictions will be lifted to include many retailers, manufacturers, and other recreational facilities.

The next three stages include the potential opening in phases of higher-risk businesses like movie theaters, schools, colleges and universities, followed by conventions and spectator events, to finally normal operations. Each sector will have safe reopening protocols that must be adhered to.

Until final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will still continue to ensure that we slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

Physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing, self-isolation and self-quarantine will continue to be very important throughout the foreseeable future.

People who have underlying health conditions will still be at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the county’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. Visit Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard here.

Best Protections

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services.

N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

The current Health Officer Order extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans.

The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well.

For additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community, visit the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Here’s the L.A. County Health Incident Report for Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

