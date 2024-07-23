L.A. County’s Drug-Related Overdose Deaths Plateau for First Time in Decade

Drug-related overdose and poisoning deaths plateaued for the first time in ten years in 2023 in Los Angeles County, a new Los Angeles County Department of Public Health analysis of Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner data has found. This plateauing of overdoses and poisonings represents a step in the right direction after meteoric rises amid the worst overdose crisis in both local and national history, and speaks to the health impact of L.A. County’s expansion of overdose prevention and response efforts.

This data was analyzed and released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Substance Abuse Prevention and Control as part of an annual update of a data report which provides information on overdoses and poisonings across the County related to fentanyl. The report is available on the Department of Public Health’s website.

“The number of lives lost due to overdoses and poisonings have been devastating. The findings demonstrate that through a continuum of preventative, harm reduction, and treatment approaches, we can bend the curve on overdoses,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “That said, we are still at historic highs in terms of overdose and poisoning numbers and have a lot of work ahead of us to ensure continued declines in deaths. I encourage everyone to get naloxone, the overdose prevention medication, and to feel empowered to seek help for their substance use.”

Additional findings of the data analysis include:

– Drug-related overdose and poisoning deaths dropped slightly from 3,220 in 2022 to 3,092 in 2023. This was the first reduction in deaths since 2014, after historic increases in overdose and poisoning deaths by over 300% over the past decade. While 2023 national overdose and poisoning death data remains provisional, it suggests that there is a potential plateauing of overdose and poisoning deaths nationally as well.

– Fentanyl continues to be a primary contributor to overdose and poisoning deaths, with methamphetamine being almost equally as deadly.

– Adults between the ages of 26 and 64 continue to represent the highest overdose and poisoning deaths both in raw numbers and rates.

– Black populations are disproportionately represented in overdose and poisoning deaths, whereas Latinx and White populations represent the highest raw numbers of fatalities, respectively. This was the first year in which fentanyl-related Latinx overdose and poisoning numbers rose above that of White populations.

– Overdose and poisoning deaths continue to impact individuals across socioeconomic status and affluence.

A spectrum of community-based overdose prevention efforts is essential to save lives and protect public health and safety. In response to the tragic toll of the overdose crisis, Los Angeles County has scaled up investments in substance use prevention, treatment and harm reduction services by over 260%, 275%, and 500%, respectively. The collective impact of these intersecting interventions offers the best opportunity to address the varied needs of County residents and to further reduce overdose and poisoning death rates.

Decades of evidence support the notion that when it comes to substance use, prevention comes first, treatment works, and recovery is possible. While the challenges from the overdose crisis are difficult, data is demonstrating that they are not intractable – working together, a public health approach can advance our shared goals of healthier people, safer streets, and stronger communities.

If you or someone you care about is struggling with substance use, Los Angeles County residents can access assistance for substance use services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by dialing 800-854-7771, select Option 2 after the language prompt.

