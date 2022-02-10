L.A. County’s Lake Lifeguard Test Being Held in Castaic

This weekend, L.A. County Lake Lifeguards continues its search for potential new lifeguard candidates for the 2022 season with the Lake Lifeguard Test on Sunday, Feb. 13, at Castaic Aquatic Center.

(There will also be a test on Saturday Feb. 12, at Arcadia Park Pool).

Applicants must fill out the online form in advance, as well as meet the following requirements:

– Swim 1000 meters in 18 minutes or less

– Have graduated high school (or GED equivalent)

– Have at least 20/30 in each eye without correction (See job bulletin)

– Have a valid California Class C Driver’s License

– Be at least 18 years old by time of Lake Lifeguard Academy

Upon completion of prerequisites and swim test, candidates must enroll and pass the Lake Lifeguard Academy ($15/hour).

After completing the Academy, Cadets will be eligible to become Lake Lifeguards ($21.35-$27.98/hour).

For more information, visit bit.ly/3nBpfcU.

To apply, click [here].

