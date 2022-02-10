header image

2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB report on helicopter crash
L.A. County’s Lake Lifeguard Test Being Held in Castaic
| Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Lake Lifeguards Test

This weekend, L.A. County Lake Lifeguards continues its search for potential new lifeguard candidates for the 2022 season with the Lake Lifeguard Test on Sunday, Feb. 13, at Castaic Aquatic Center.

(There will also be a test on Saturday Feb. 12, at Arcadia Park Pool).

Applicants must fill out the online form in advance, as well as meet the following requirements:

– Swim 1000 meters in 18 minutes or less

– Have graduated high school (or GED equivalent)

– Have at least 20/30 in each eye without correction (See job bulletin)

– Have a valid California Class C Driver’s License

– Be at least 18 years old by time of Lake Lifeguard Academy

Upon completion of prerequisites and swim test, candidates must enroll and pass the Lake Lifeguard Academy ($15/hour).

After completing the Academy, Cadets will be eligible to become Lake Lifeguards ($21.35-$27.98/hour).

For more information, visit bit.ly/3nBpfcU.

To apply, click [here].

LA County Lifeguards
Thursday COVID Roundup: Super Bowl Safety Measures Encouraged

Thursday COVID Roundup: Super Bowl Safety Measures Encouraged
Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 81 additional deaths (29,690 to date) and 6,276 new cases (2,746, 866 total) of COVID-19 countywide, with 116 new (70,701 total) cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Feb 10: Probation Department to Discuss Site Selection For Juvenile Detention

Feb 10: Probation Department to Discuss Site Selection For Juvenile Detention
Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022
The Los Angeles County Probation Department and members of the Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Committee will discuss the site selection for serious juvenile offenders at the Los Angeles County Probation Oversight Commission's virtual meeting on Feb.10. 
FULL STORY...

Supervisors Approve Barger’s “Net-Zero” Housing Development Motion

Supervisors Approve Barger’s “Net-Zero” Housing Development Motion
Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will help large-scale housing and other major development projects in unincorporated communities embrace and incorporate environmentally friendly net-zero energy solutions.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Omicron Surge Continues to Decline

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Omicron Surge Continues to Decline
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths and 4,198 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 70,446 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
