[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 9
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
| Saturday, May 9, 2020

 

 

Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.

Providence, UCLA Health, Keck Medicine of USC, Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health and Cedars-Sinai have launched public service announcements called BetterTogether.Health with themes that include “Life may be on pause. Your health isn’t.,” “Thanks L.A. for doing your part.,” and “Get care when you need it.”

Among issues the educational campaign is addressing are the growing concerns by health professionals that many people are not seeking needed medical advice and assistance when critical to do so. Health care providers remain committed and available to serving the community’s health care needs – including emergency, primary, specialty and urgent care.

Rather than each health system individually addressing what medical professionals increasingly call a “silent sub-epidemic” of those requiring but instead avoiding timely medical services, they came together to tackle head on what could become, if not curbed immediately, the next public health crisis, resulting in serious and avoidable health consequences. Today the six health systems are joined for this purpose, believing it is their duty to reach out and let people know they are open and committed to maintaining the health of the communities they serve – and saving lives.

“We are grateful to those who did what was asked — stay home, safe and healthy,” says Erik Wexler, chief executive, Providence Southern California. “We are confident these efforts are making a positive difference in the health of Californians. This collaboration of health systems is not only extraordinary, it provides meaningful information in meeting a challenge beyond anything any of us ever experienced.”  

The BetterTogether.Health public service effort will include messages on multi-language television and radio, as well as billboards, newspapers, magazines, digital, social media, online information, links to vital health care resources and more. Combining resources demonstrates the organizations are in this together, will accomplish more together, and will get through this together.

“Those caring for patients in our hospitals, urgent care centers, clinics, testing centers and through telemedicine have responded with remarkable dedication, resilience and skill,” says Johnese Spisso, president, UCLA Hospital System and Associate Vice Chancellor, UCLA Health Sciences. “The health of our community continues as our number one priority, and we’re prepared to address all health care needs.”

Emergencies don’t stop and neither do the hospitals providing emergency care 24/7.

“We know many patients who in the past dialed 911 for life-threatening emergencies are now not accessing these vital services quickly,” says Julie Sprengel, President, Southwest Division, Dignity Health Hospitals, CommonSpirit Health. “We are instead seeing patients that delayed, postponed or cancelled care coming to emergency departments with serious conditions that should have been treated far earlier.”

Getting to a hospital quickly for heart attacks and strokes is critical and saves lives. Those exhibiting serious symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, numbness in one side of the body or severe headache should seek medical attention immediately.

“There is concern that patients with serious conditions are putting off critical treatments,” says Tom Jackiewicz, CEO, Keck Medicine of USC. ‘We know that seeking immediate care for heart attacks and strokes can be life-saving and may minimize long-term effects. Our hospitals and health care providers are ready and open to serve your needs.”

Scheduled vaccinations for children are part of the important medical care that needs to take place to ensure everyone is protected from infectious diseases. Staying current on your children’s immunization schedule protects them from potentially deadly diseases.

“It is critically important for children to stay on schedule for vaccinations for the protection of their health and others as well, including the measles and whooping cough vaccines,” says Julie Miller-Phipps, President, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Health Plan and Hospitals. “These highly contagious diseases could become a public health issue if not addressed. Immunizations help protect children and those around them from diseases caused by bacteria or viruses.”

Patient health and safety are top priorities for every health care provider.

“Receiving timely treatment by skilled medical professionals is essential to helping us achieve for our patients and communities the best possible outcomes,” says Tom Priselac, CEO, Cedars-Sinai Health System. “Please do not delay getting your health care. We encourage you to call a trusted health care provider like your doctor’s office, hospital or urgent care center.”

About Us:
BetterTogether.Health includes Providence, UCLA Health, Keck Medicine of USC, Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health and Cedars-Sinai. It was formed by Rhoda Weiss, Ph.D., national health care consultant and speaker who has chaired several national organizations and conferences, including American Marketing Association Executive Summit for leaders from health systems across the U.S. As the pandemic widened, Dr. Weiss re-engaged this national group via frequent conference calls and sharing of best practices, strategies and resources. With experience in coalition building and its positive impact on communities, Dr. Weiss formed and is leading efforts of BetterTogether.Health that unites health systems in creating messages for the betterment of communities they serve.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Saturday, May 9, 2020
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
FULL STORY...
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
The temperature hit the mid-90s while about 75 men walked the yard at Pitchess Detention Center.
FULL STORY...
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday, May 9, in the following areas:
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Politicians can’t be sued for malpractice or lose their license. And as you know, they rarely are held accountable. With time, history will judge the policymaking of present-day politicians.
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $4,750 grant award from the California Arts Council to fund an arts integration program.
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
The temperature hit the mid-90s while about 75 men walked the yard at Pitchess Detention Center.
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
By simply scanning a QR code located at the table guests will be able to view menu options and place orders from their own device
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday, May 9, in the following areas:
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the first meeting of the county Economic Resiliency Task Force Friday, in partnership with Vice-Chair Supervisor Hilda Solis and Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 699 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
The College of the Canyons District Communications Office has won three Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
L.A. County Joins ‘Great Plates Delivered’ Program for Seniors, At-Risk Residents
Los Angeles County on Friday announced participation in the state of California’s "Great Plates Delivered" initiative, to provide three home-delivered meals a day to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are high-risk as determined by the CDC.
L.A. County Joins ‘Great Plates Delivered’ Program for Seniors, At-Risk Residents
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
California has had 62,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,585 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
To keep patients and health-care providers safe from COVID-19, while providing urgent treatment to stroke patients, extra precautions must be taken, according to new guidelines published in the journal Stroke.
Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
Profiles in Courage: Nurses | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
This is Nurse Appreciation Week, in celebration on May 12 of the 200-year anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birthday. I salute the women and men who continue to exemplify the character and devotion for those who are suffering.
Profiles in Courage: Nurses | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Analyst: COVID-19 Will Shred California Budget, But Less Than Feared
On the heels of a nightmarish U.S. jobs report, California offered a second dose of abysmal economic news Friday as advisers warned the state’s budget troubles will persist through at least 2024.
Analyst: COVID-19 Will Shred California Budget, But Less Than Feared
Newsom Orders Vote-by-Mail Ballots Statewide for Nov. General Election
Recognizing the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to public health, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote by mail during the General Election this November.
Newsom Orders Vote-by-Mail Ballots Statewide for Nov. General Election
Contact Tracing Slows COVID-19 Spread
When it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19, public health experts agree that being able to figure out via contact tracing who might have contracted the virus plays a vital role.
Contact Tracing Slows COVID-19 Spread
L.A. County Communities of Color Hit Hardest by COVID-19
Los Angeles County’s communities of color remain the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county Public Health Department statistics.
L.A. County Communities of Color Hit Hardest by COVID-19
Sheriff’s Oversight Panel Subpoenas Villanueva After He Skips Meetings
In its virtual meeting Thursday, the Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department unanimously voted to approve a subpoena ordering Sheriff Villanueva to attend the oversight body's next meeting.
Sheriff’s Oversight Panel Subpoenas Villanueva After He Skips Meetings
Child & Family Center Awarded Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care
Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita recently announced the awarding of its three-year accreditation and The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating compliance with its 1,200 performance standards.
Child & Family Center Awarded Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care
County: Pitchess COVID-19 Numbers Mis-attributed to Val Verde
A geo-mapping system mistakenly attributed a significant spike of COVID-19 cases to the Val Verde community rather than the Pitchess correctional facility outbreak in neighboring Castaic, Los Angeles County officials said Thursday night.
County: Pitchess COVID-19 Numbers Mis-attributed to Val Verde
Judge Throws Water on California Bid to Slow Delta Pumping
With a recent victory over environmentalists in tow, the Trump administration was back in federal court again Thursday arguing it could continue boosting water to California farmers without harming salmon despite the state careening toward another drought.
Judge Throws Water on California Bid to Slow Delta Pumping
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
%d bloggers like this: