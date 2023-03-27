header image

1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
L.A. County’s Youth Sailing Camp Dates Announced
| Monday, Mar 27, 2023
Youth Sailing Camp

The Department of Beaches and Harbors’ Russell Walker W.A.T.E.R. (Water Awareness, Training, Education & Recreation) Youth Sailing Camp is back for Spring Break.

If your children are ready to share exciting outdoor adventures with eager campers (11-17 years old) in Marina del Rey, sign them up [here]. Class begins April 10.

The class is taught by L.A. County WATER Program Lifeguards.

Class details:

Days: Monday – Friday, April 10-14

Times: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: $375 for the 5-day session

Ages: 11 – 17

Level: Beginning

** Financial aid available for qualifying families.

Sailing Classes
Friday COVID Roundup: County Daily COVID Reporting Ends March 28

Friday COVID Roundup: County Daily COVID Reporting Ends March 28
Friday, Mar 24, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 932 new cases countywide and 13 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help

SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help
Friday, Mar 24, 2023
Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station need the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in the theft of credit cards they later used.
March 28: Metro Hosts Telephone Town Hall

March 28: Metro Hosts Telephone Town Hall
Friday, Mar 24, 2023
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority invites the public to provide feedback about the agency’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget process during a live, interactive Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Total SCV COVID Cases Near 98,900

Thursday COVID Roundup: Total SCV COVID Cases Near 98,900
Thursday, Mar 23, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 767 new cases countywide and 15 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
Mustangs, San Diego Christian Split Doubleheader
The Master's University baseball team split its twin bill against San Diego Christian Saturday, but won the three-game series.
Mustangs, San Diego Christian Split Doubleheader
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Announces April Fundraisers
Cajun’s Aviation Dream will host a fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., at Lucky Luke Brewing Company at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita.
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Announces April Fundraisers
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Prompts Lockdown of Two SCV Schools
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, along with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Aero Bureau, are actively searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled on foot along the 24200 block of Oak Vale Drive in Valencia.
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Prompts Lockdown of Two SCV Schools
Mustangs Sweep Arizona Christian on Senior Day
On a day when two original members of the first men's volleyball team to scuff The MacArthur Center floor were celebrated, The Master's men's volleyball team swept Arizona Christian Saturday 25-19, 25-15, 25-23.
Mustangs Sweep Arizona Christian on Senior Day
CSUN Alumna Awarded National Medal of Arts
World-renowned muralist and CSUN distinguished alumna Judy Baca ’69 (Art), M.A. ’80 (Art), Hon.D. ’18 was honored March 21 with the 2021 National Medal of Arts, in a ceremony at the White House. President Joe Biden presented the medal — the highest honor given to artists and arts patrons by the U.S. government — to Baca in a ceremony in the East Room.
CSUN Alumna Awarded National Medal of Arts
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 27 – Sunday, April 2.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
SCAA Spotlights Treasurer Sandy Fisher
Sandy Fisher served on the board of Santa Clarita Artists Association for many years, including her stints as president, vice president, gallery and membership chairs and for the past six years as treasurer.
SCAA Spotlights Treasurer Sandy Fisher
Today in SCV History (March 27)
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
Today in SCV History (March 26)
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
map
Today in SCV History (March 25)
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
March 31: Urgent Need for SCV Blood Donors
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting more than 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage.
March 31: Urgent Need for SCV Blood Donors
Friday COVID Roundup: County Daily COVID Reporting Ends March 28
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 932 new cases countywide and 13 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Daily COVID Reporting Ends March 28
March 27: 50 Meter Pool to Reopen at Aquatic Center
Following the reopening of the Dive Pool in February, the Fifty Meter Pool at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center will officially reopen for public use on Monday, March 27.
March 27: 50 Meter Pool to Reopen at Aquatic Center
Castaic Education Foundation Awards 16 Classroom Grants
The Castaic Education Foundation recently announced that 16 grants have been awarded for the 2022-2023 school year, totaling $50,000, which will be used to enhance student learning programs and supports including music, mindfulness, art, reading, math, science, video production, robotics and more.
Castaic Education Foundation Awards 16 Classroom Grants
Soft Lockdown at Saugus High School Result of Phone Hoax
Saugus High School, the scene of a deadly school shooting in November of 2019 which took three lives (including the shooter), was under lockdown for an hour on Friday afternoon after deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station responded to an "assault with a deadly weapon" phone call.
Soft Lockdown at Saugus High School Result of Phone Hoax
April 7: Movement at The MAIN Dance Series
Un Pozo Chico: A Night of Flamenco Dance and Music, an evening of Flamenco music and dance will be held Friday, April 7 at 8 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
April 7: Movement at The MAIN Dance Series
COC Coach Greg Herrick to Receive Hall of Fame Honors
Recently retired College of the Canyons women's basketball coach Greg Herrick, who guided the program to 611 career wins, has been selected for induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
COC Coach Greg Herrick to Receive Hall of Fame Honors
Ed Bolden, Former SCV Man of the Year, Dies at Age 94
A longtime community philanthropist, volunteer and influential pioneer in the development of the Santa Clarita Valley, Ed Bolden, died Wednesday. He was 94.
Ed Bolden, Former SCV Man of the Year, Dies at Age 94
Saugus High Theater Students Capture Six Awards at Festival
Saugus High School theater students competed against 35 schools from across Southern California at the Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department High School Theatre Festival on March 17-18 in Fullerton. Saugus students placed first or second in every category winning six awards.
Saugus High Theater Students Capture Six Awards at Festival
Saugus High Band, Color Guard Hold Online Fundraiser
The 2023 Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is seeking to raise $30,000 to help support the program as well as the annual year end banquet for the band and color guard.
Saugus High Band, Color Guard Hold Online Fundraiser
