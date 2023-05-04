L.A. Health Services Director: Looking Back on April

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 3
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
Friday, Apr 7, 2023
|
L.A. Care Health Plan and Health Net are investing $114 million over multiple years to help address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.
|
During May’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
|
As the weather begins to warm up, I hope you have had a moment to get outside to enjoy the changing seasons and the blooms that seem to be everywhere.
|
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public workshop on May 5, to discuss and gather input regarding the DMV’s development of proposed regulations governing the use of alternatives to traditional vehicle registration.
|
Tickets for Child & Family Center's 34th Taste of the Town are closing soon.
|
The Valencia based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that they have expanded their services through exclusive relationships with proprietary manufacturing partners to become a white label provider, delivering product lines to Lief’s preferred partners.
|
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in partnership with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables, today announced the installation of a new 12.37-megawatt solar carport and energy storage system at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles.
|
The American Red Cross is asking the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.
|
May is National Bicycle Safety Month and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging more people to get active and safely take bike rides.
|
College of the Canyons student Jesse McClure is one of 175 students to be recognized nationally as part of the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll for his voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s historic midterm elections.
|
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
|
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health launched its Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign this week. Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County focuses on helping County residents support their own mental health and the mental health of people they care about.
|
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Bag Sale from Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 14. Visit any of the library branches, buy a book bag for just $7 and fill it with a variety of items available from the bookstore.
|
Are you able to help this month? The Bridge to Home shelter is in need of meals to be donated in May. The shelter currently has 60 clients who receive three meals a day all year long.
|
Homeless Connect Day will be held Thursday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. This is a one-day special event that brings over 45 agencies and organizations together to provide free one stop services to families and individuals experiencing homelessness.
|
Due to popular demand the Canyon Theatre Guild will offer a final encore performance of "Disney’s Newsies, the Broadway Musical" on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
This National Small Business Week April 39-May 6 and all year round, the city of Santa Clarita recognizes our many small businesses as a vital component of our local economy and community.
|
College of the Canyons Track & Field closed out the regular season on day two of the Western State Conference Prelims and Championships hosted by Moorpark College on Friday, April 28 with the Cougars able to qualify for the Southern California Regional Championships with 13 spots in 11 events.
|
Calling all teens and tweens! Join the Santa Clarita Library on May the Fourth, May 4, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, for a special "Star Wars" celebration event.
|
Thousands will be cheering later this month as more than 11,000 graduating students cross the stage in front of California State University, Northridge’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2023 commencement.
|
What’s your favorite thing to do in Old Town Newhall? For some, it might be stopping by the library to choose a new book to explore or take part in an engaging story time. Others might be into film or theater, and want to catch a show at the Laemmle Newhall, The MAIN, Canyon Theatre Guild or the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
|
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
|
Lift-Off’s Filmmaker Sessions Online Film Festival is proud to present "Easy," a heartwarming film about love and life’s complexities
|
Get on two wheels and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s extensive bike trail system during the 2023 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.