L.A. Health Services Director: Looking Back on April

By Dr. Christina Ghaly, Director of L.A. County Health Services

As the weather begins to warm up, I hope you have had a moment to get outside to enjoy the changing seasons and the blooms that seem to be everywhere. There is evidence that doing so has positive health and mental effects.

The news cycles have been talking extensively about the future of medication abortions, including those performed using mifepristone. Abortion is legal in California and L.A. Health Services will continue to provide access to the full range of sexual and reproductive health care, which includes medication abortion.

L.A. Health Services has a sufficient supply of mifepristone, one of two drugs commonly prescribed for medication abortion. If the court system prevents further marketing and distribution of that drug, well-established practice and extensive scientific evidence support the use of a second FDA approved drug, misoprostol, both alone and in combination for medication abortion.

Safe and confidential abortion care remains available to pregnant people of any age, regardless of immigration status, or insurance coverage. LA Health Services patients can find more information on family planning services, including safe and confidential access to mifepristone at: LA Heath Services Family Planning. We also offer a breadth of Women’s Health care services across the lifespan.

This month we have much to celebrate and be grateful for.

Congratulations to the College of Nursing and Allied Health that was awarded approval for national accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. This is an important accomplishment, and you can read about it below.

April was Occupational Therapy Month. Occupational Therapy is offered at facilities across the department. The services offered by Occupational Therapists help individuals to return to activities that are important to them and activities of daily living. Thanks to our Occupation Therapy teams for all you do.

April 23-29 was Medical Laboratory Professionals Week. Thank you to our laboratory staff across the department that provide vital services to our patients. The article below includes photos of our exceptional teams and a fun video they put together.

Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center’s Wheelchair Basketball Team placed 5th in the Nation in their 2022-2023 season. Congratulations to all the hard-working athletes.

Our staff provide a variety of health care services to individuals all over the County including in the correctional facilities. Take a moment to learn about some of the services offered to help individuals safely and successfully transition out of a correctional facility into the community. The START program provides treatment to those contending with substance use disorders to help them break the cycle of addiction and incarceration.

Thank you for all you do.

