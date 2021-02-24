L.A. Kings, ASEC to Operate former Ice Station Valencia Rink

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita has awarded a contract to the L.A. Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC) for the operation of the city-owned ice rink, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Valencia.

The former Ice Station was purchased by the city in fall 2020 and is currently undergoing renovations to update the aesthetics and ensure the facility is safe and systems are functional prior to reopening this spring.

The facility is owned by the city but will be operated by ASEC in partnership with the L.A. Kings.

“We are thrilled to have ASEC and the L.A. Kings managing our ice facility,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda. “The name recognition, experience, and expertise will ensure a top-notch operation that our local youth hockey clubs, figure skating teams, curling competitors, and recreational skaters will all enjoy once the doors reopen. We look forward to announcing the new facility name and opening date in the coming weeks – and look forward to welcoming the community back to this Santa Clarita landmark.”

ASEC was founded in 2006 and is the largest owner/operator of ice skating and indoor sports facilities in the United States. ASEC owns and/or operates more than 20 facilities, including the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, which is home to the LA Kings.

“The Santa Clarita community has a great tradition of supporting hockey and all ice sports and today’s announcement is the next critical step to continue and expand upon that mission,” said Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “ASEC and the L.A. Kings are committed to playing a key role in the next chapter of growing the game of hockey in particular, as well as inspiring the next generation of athletes in our community.”

Brad Berman, President of ASEC, added, “We are excited for the opportunity to expand our relationship with the Kings and execute the City of Santa Clarita’s strategic vision for this important community asset. We will work tirelessly to enhance all aspects of the customer experience, integrate operating efficiencies and ensure the long-term sustainability of the city’s ice and entertainment center.”

Since being acquired by the city, the ice rink has undergone improvements to the facility itself, as well as technology system upgrades and interior and exterior branding.

Renovations have included repairs to the facility’s roof and cooling system, restored skate surfaces, plumbing fixture upgrades, fire alarm updates, and more. Upgraded lighting and sound equipment will enhance the experience for ice rink users, while high-speed public internet access has also been added.

Renovations are anticipated to be completed in March, and a grand reopening date will be announced when the facility is able to open under applicable public health orders.

