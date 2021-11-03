L.A. Parks Brings Winter Activities And More

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021

By Press Release

L.A. County parks is gearing up for winter fun and beyond with a host of events and activities for all to enjoy. Many events begin this month and last well into 2022.

SPORTS FOR ALL

Saturdays now through February 26, 2022

Sports For All offers an exciting 8-week, skills development clinic that meets once a week for basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, kickball and other sports. Clinics focus on building foundational skills, self-confidence and teamwork. Led by LA County Parks recreation staff, local youth ages 6-12 years are encouraged to have fun, exercise and develop a love for being active through sports.

Registration is free but required. Sign up HERE.

RECREATION FOR ALL

Dates and times vary

Recreation For All is a FREE 35-week program that provides participants of all ages with access to caring and trained park staff who serve as mentors and lead an array of classes and activities. These classes range from cheer, dance, sports clinics, fitness, computer classes, parent and me, story time and so much more. A variety classes can be offered at the sites throughout the week. Find a class near you today.

Registration is free but required. Sign up HERE.

EVERY BODY PLAYS

Now through May 27, 2022 / Monday – Friday 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Every Body Plays Drop-In Afterschool Adventures program offers a safe space where youth ages 7-17 can come play, create friendships and partake in activities such as fitness, self-care, sports, arts, games, creative outlets like storytelling and ESTEAM (Environment, Science Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math). Youth can also enjoy a free snack at the park with their friends at select parks from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. daily. Every Body Plays is a positive space with a curriculum that is youth centered and designed for fun.

This program is FREE and no pre-registration is required. Find a participating park HERE.

FREE SNACK PROGRAM

Now through May 27, 2022 / Monday – Friday 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Children and youth ages 18 and under receive a “grab and go” nutritious snack that includes vegetables, fruits, seeds and healthy dairy products like milk, string cheese and yogurt, at 46 locations.

This program is FREE and no pre-registration required. Find a participating park HERE.

TINY TOTS

Dates and times vary

Tiny Tots is a wonderful program that provides kids ages 3-5 an opportunity to gain knowledge and early life experiences through organized activities, such as music and movement, fine and gross motor skill activities and art and culture. With Tiny Tots, kids will learn to care for others, play fair and create, all while appreciating diversity. Tiny Tots is available in for both two Day, four Day sessions or Parent & Me.

Registration is required. Sign up HERE.

AQUATICS

Dates and times vary

Just because summer is over doesn’t mean we stop swimming. Children and adults alike are invited to come join our many aquatics programs at any of our five (heated) year-round pools for our Youth Learn to Swim Program or Adult Aqua Aerobics classes. Swim Lessons teach core swimming skills including water safety, floating and stroke technique while Aqua Aerobics participants get a great instructor-led workout without the impact on your body and joints.

Registration is required. Sign up HERE.

NATURE CENTER PROGRAMS

Activities and times vary depending on location. There are seven Nature Centers conveniently located throughout LA County.

You and your family are invited to a Nature Center near you for fun and educational exploration programs like Family Nature Walks, Guided Hikes and meet-and-greets with animal ambassadors. There’s no time like the present to learn about the fascinating flora and fauna all around us, while connecting with knowledgeable and caring Nature Center Staff.

Learn more HERE.

LA County Parks will also host festive holiday programming and seasonal celebrations for the whole family. Stay up-to-date on the latest events by following us on social media.

Instagram/Twitter/Tik Tok: @LACountyParks

Facebook: @parks.lacounty.gov

