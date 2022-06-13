header image

June 13
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
L.A. Public Health Warns Consumers of Fake COVID-19 Test Kits
| Monday, Jun 13, 2022

Fake covid testcropThe Los Angeles County Public Health Department has issued a warning to residents that fake Flowflex and iHealth COVID-19 test kits are circulating in Los Angeles County.

Public Health urges residents to be on the lookout for the fake tests and do not use the kits as the results are untrustworthy.

To identify fake test kits, look for clues such as bad quality images on labels or instructions, spelling errors, missing key information or missing parts.

Find the list of authorized at home tests at the FDA website.

