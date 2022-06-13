L.A. Public Health Warns Consumers of Fake COVID-19 Test Kits

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department has issued a warning to residents that fake Flowflex and iHealth COVID-19 test kits are circulating in Los Angeles County.

Public Health urges residents to be on the lookout for the fake tests and do not use the kits as the results are untrustworthy.

To identify fake test kits, look for clues such as bad quality images on labels or instructions, spelling errors, missing key information or missing parts.

Find the list of authorized at home tests at the FDA website.

