Regional Human Trafficking Task Force Announces Arrests, Rescues

Sheriff Robert G. Luna announced details and results from the 12th annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild enforcement operation.

The operation was conducted by the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and more than 80 participating federal, state, local law enforcement agencies, and task forces from across California. The weeklong, statewide effort aimed at combatting human trafficking took place between Sunday, January 25, and Saturday, January 31, 2026, and was conducted in various mediums and met with positive results.

The press conference was held Feb. 3, 2026, at the iconic Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. Sheriff Robert G. Luna was joined by executives and representatives from Homeland Security Investigations, Los Angeles School Police Department, Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Los Angeles County Probation Department, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, San Diego Human Trafficking Taskforce, Saving Innocence, Forgotten Children, Inc and ZOE International.

Operation Reclaim and Rebuild focused on rescuing victims of sexual slavery and human trafficking, providing victims with much-needed services, identifying and arresting their captors, seeking successful prosecutions, and disrupting the demand for vulnerable victims by targeting their customers. Police agencies and other trafficking task forces throughout our state joined in the enforcement operation to send the clear message that California law enforcement shares a unified mandate: Human trafficking must not be tolerated in the state.

In preparation for the event, an operational planning meeting took place in Long Beach, with close to 200 federal, state and municipal law enforcement detectives from all over California in attendance. Investigators focused on enforcement operations wherever the trafficking of human beings took place, from confronting the reality of sidewalk prostitution by conducting demand operations, to challenging the virtual reality of the cyber world where traffickers believe they can operate anonymously using the internet.

The internet furnishes a vast variety of opportunities for traffickers, but with the experience of specially trained cyber detectives who posed as vulnerable teenagers and interacted with suspects on social media, traffickers and customers who were anxious to exploit found their plans foiled.

Victims encountered during enforcement efforts were cared for by personnel from various Department of Children and Family Services Agencies and victim service providers in each county. In Los Angeles County, Saving Innocence, Zoe International, Forgotten Children Inc, and many other local service providers coordinated the emergency services response for victim care and collaborated with similar, non-governmental victim service organizations throughout the state.

Operation Reclaim and Rebuild was widely successful in its endeavor with 156 adult and 14 minor victims being recovered; 328 males arrested for the charge of Solicitation; and 71 suspected traffickers and exploiters were arrested. In total, 611 arrests were made.

Sheriff Luna relayed the mission, efforts and results of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, he gave a firm direction to the Victims.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and our partners stand with each victim of this heinous crime. You are the focus of this endeavor,” said Sheriff Luna. “We are here for you. We are here to help you reclaim your freedom from the binds of sex trafficking, and to provide you the support and tools to rebuild your lives. We will not tolerate the enslavement and trafficking of others in any form. We will seek you out and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Purchasing commercial sex is illegal and buying sex adds to the exploitation of those involved.”

The Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, which oversaw the coordinated effort, defined the undertaking, “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild is a state-wide operation which displays the mutual commitment of California law enforcement, social service agencies, and victim service providers in the fight to end sex trafficking. The L.A. Regional Human Trafficking Task Force is an example of how individual entities can be far more effective, when they join together in a shared mission. Today, 14 children have been rescued from their exploiters, and 156 women have been connected with the services necessary to rebuild their lives, free from exploitation.”

“LAPD stands shoulder to shoulder with our partners, LA County Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigation, Probation and all our partners that are helping us addressing the Human Trafficking issue and rescue all the victims,” said LAPD Chief Deputy Alan Hamilton

“Sex trafficking is modern-day slavery, and we cannot end this exploitation without holding those who create the demand accountable,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. “Those who purchase sex are fueling an industry built on violence and human suffering. We will pursue buyers with the same relentless commitment to bringing these sex exploiters to justice as we prosecute the traffickers and pimps.”

“HSI Los Angeles is proud to participate in Operation Reclaim and Rebuild because it brings law enforcement together with care providers with a singular mission to deliver restorative justice for the victims,” said HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang.

“In the fight against human trafficking, cross-sector partnership and collaboration are what allows us to provide a unified, trauma informed response. Our collective mission as service providers is to meet survivors in their most vulnerable moments with the dignity and support necessary as they rebuild their lives,” said Sara Elander from Saving Innocense.

