header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
89°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 4
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery
| Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021

The L.A. County Board Of Supervisors has allocated $22 million for arts and creative recovery from the American Rescue Act.

The one time funds will address six needs in the arts and culture sector, jobs for artists and creative workers; a marketing initiative that amplifies reopenings in the cultural sector and encourages tourism within that sector; strengthening creative career education and pathways for LA County youth; arts education; and support for justice-involved youth.

The $22M will be managed and distributed by the Department of Arts and Culture and includes $750,000 for arts education programs at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The County described its $975 million plan as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape and rebuild Los Angeles County.” The plan invests federal ARP funds in Los Angeles communities hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and advances the County’s equity focused programs and priorities. Eligibility, application, and guidelines for Arts and Culture’s ARP programs will be announced later in the year. All funds must be dispersed by 2024.

“Funding for the arts is crucial as the County invests in and implements our ‘Better Than Before’ recovery plan, which prioritizes equity, ongoing fiscal stability, and the social safety net. Arts and culture play a significant role in shaping our communities by providing opportunities for residents to explore creative outlets that elevate their health and well-being. With this $22 million dollar allocation, we will work to ensure these resources also get to underserved communities as our collective recovery moves forward,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis.

“Our region’s arts and culture sector is vital to our creative economy, the vibrancy of our communities, the health and wellbeing of our people, and cultural equity and inclusion for all. The County’s American Rescue Plan funding is an opportunity to boost LA County’s road to recovery and build more equity, access, and resiliency into our cultural infrastructure going forward,” said Kristin Sakoda, Arts and Culture Director.

View a summary of the County’s ARP Phase One spending plan. The “Care First” description is in section 1.3 and the “Arts and Creative Economy” description is in section 2.2 of the spending plan.

Photo courtesy of the American Museum of Ceramic Art.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery

L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery
Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021
The L.A. County Board Of Supervisors has allocated $22 million for arts and creative recovery from the American Rescue Act.
FULL STORY...

Animal Care and Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program

Animal Care and Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program
Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021
Recently, the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control released a COVID-19 Impact Report detailing the Department’s response to the pandemic and resulting operational changes.
FULL STORY...

SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together

SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together
Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021
Public comments from local organizations and residents submitted to the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission this summer sent a uniform message to commissioners: Keep Los Angeles’s north county communities together.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Confirms First 2021 Case of West Nile Virus in LA County

Public Health Confirms First 2021 Case of West Nile Virus in LA County
Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified the first case of human West Nile virus infection in L.A. County for the 2021 season.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30,273 Total SCV Cases; Public Health to Host Virtual Town Hall on Schools Wednesday

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30,273 Total SCV Cases; Public Health to Host Virtual Town Hall on Schools Wednesday
Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 20 new deaths and 2,293 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,273 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Sheriff Station Holds Several Catalytic Converter Etching Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with “RG Brake & Alignment” in Valencia, will be hosting a free ‘Catalytic Converter Etching Event’ throughout the month of August.
SCV Sheriff Station Holds Several Catalytic Converter Etching Events
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 30,398; L.A. County Reports Death Of A Person Under 12
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also confirmed Wednesday 16 new deaths and 3,734 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,398 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 30,398; L.A. County Reports Death Of A Person Under 12
Olympics: Santa Clarita Raised Athlete Qualifies For 400-Meter Final
Allyson Felix, pursuing a U.S.-record 10th Olympic track and field medal, qualified for the women’s 400-meter finals on Wednesday morning, posting the fastest time she has run this season in one of three semifinals that set the field for Friday’s final race.
Olympics: Santa Clarita Raised Athlete Qualifies For 400-Meter Final
L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery
The L.A. County Board Of Supervisors has allocated $22 million for arts and creative recovery from the American Rescue Act.
L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s cardiology team gathered Tuesday to unveil the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, a cutting-edge cardiac procedure.
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
Wilk Bill To Urge Congress For Funding Students With Disabilities Passed By State Senate
Senator Scott Wilk announced that his recent bill unanimously passed in the state senate this past Tuesday. 
Wilk Bill To Urge Congress For Funding Students With Disabilities Passed By State Senate
Animal Care and Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program
Recently, the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control released a COVID-19 Impact Report detailing the Department’s response to the pandemic and resulting operational changes.
Animal Care and Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program
Acton Teen Fights To Save Her Leg After A Car Struck her
The community is rallying behind a 16-year-old Golden Valley High School student who is fighting to save her leg after she was hit by a car while riding a scooter.
Acton Teen Fights To Save Her Leg After A Car Struck her
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon to Tour Castaic Community, Visit Students
The Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon announced it will be touring the Castaic community on Monday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 6 to visit students and their families as the first day of school closes in.
Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon to Tour Castaic Community, Visit Students
Santa Clarita Film Office Reports Over $34M Generated in 2021 Fiscal Year
Officials at the Santa Clarita Film Office said they have been “busy” in the last few months, a change from the March-June period from last year in which no productions were allowed to roll their cameras.
Santa Clarita Film Office Reports Over $34M Generated in 2021 Fiscal Year
SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together
Public comments from local organizations and residents submitted to the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission this summer sent a uniform message to commissioners: Keep Los Angeles’s north county communities together.
SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together
Valladares Opens Nominations for Hispanic Heritage Month Honorees
During Hispanic Heritage Month this year, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, will recognize constituents of Hispanic descent who have contributed to their community in the 38th Assembly District.
Valladares Opens Nominations for Hispanic Heritage Month Honorees
Public Health Confirms First 2021 Case of West Nile Virus in LA County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified the first case of human West Nile virus infection in L.A. County for the 2021 season.
Public Health Confirms First 2021 Case of West Nile Virus in LA County
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30,273 Total SCV Cases; Public Health to Host Virtual Town Hall on Schools Wednesday
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 20 new deaths and 2,293 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,273 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30,273 Total SCV Cases; Public Health to Host Virtual Town Hall on Schools Wednesday
LA County Health Officer Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4.
LA County Health Officer Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
Countywide Effort Encourages Residents to Help Identify Regional, Rural Park Needs
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to provide input to help inform future planning and funding to address regional and rural park and recreation needs.
Countywide Effort Encourages Residents to Help Identify Regional, Rural Park Needs
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Acquires TAVR Technology
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), a cutting-edge minimally-invasive procedure to replace narrowed aortic valves that fail to properly open.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Acquires TAVR Technology
City Manager Recognized With International Award of Excellence
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin has been recognized with the 2021 Award for Career Excellence in Memory of Mark E. Keane, a prestigious award given to one honoree each year from nominations of city managers across the country and around the globe.
City Manager Recognized With International Award of Excellence
City Manager Ken Striplin: Connect With Your City
As you drive around Santa Clarita, do you ever wonder what work is being done at your neighborhood park? Or when the new Sheriff’s Station will be complete? Maybe you want to go ice skating at The Cube or find out what issues are going before the City Council. There are several ways you can discover what’s going on in your city.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Connect With Your City
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 153rd Death; Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death on Monday, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 153, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 153rd Death; Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated
Aug. 7-15: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the return of the Summer Book Bag Sale!
Aug. 7-15: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale
Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Rancho Camulos Museum has launched a new visitor experience at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark, "Last Sundays at the Landmark."
Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
%d bloggers like this: