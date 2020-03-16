LA County Closes All Animal Care Shelters Monday

Following increased and overwhelming concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control closed all county Animal Care Centers to the public on Monday, March 16.

Animal control officers will continue to respond to animal welfare and public safety calls.

Certain services will be made available by appointment only. We value the health and safety of our residents, their pets, the animals in our care, and our employees, and hold these health considerations at the forefront of all operational decisions.

During this time, service changes will include:

* Pet adoptions will be by appointment only. Please call your ACC at the phone number located below.

* If you believe your pet is being cared for at an Animal Care Center, please call to schedule an appointment to bring your pet home.

* Owner surrenders will not be received until further notice.

* We encourage those who have lost or found pets to download the SHADOW app — which can also be accessed on our website — and, if possible, to foster those pets temporarily.

* The Department will not be accepting stray, healthy cats, but any sick or injured cats can still be brought into the ACCs by appointment.

* Our Animal Control Officers will continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports.

* Less urgent calls will be deferred until further notice.

* We ask the public to renew pet licenses by mail or online by going to our website. Pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time. Pet owners will be given a 30-day grace period for late license submittal.

During this closure, the health and safety of the animals in our care remains our top priority.

Please know that during this time, no animals will be euthanized unless they are irremediably suffering, dangerous, or unable to eat without assistance.

We commit to updating our communications as conditions change.

Communication Center/Dispatch Numbers:

* Castaic -(661) 257-3191

* Palmdale – (661) 575-2888

* Downey – (562) 940-6898

* Carson/Gardena – (310) 523-9566

* Baldwin Park – (626) 962-3577

* Lancaster – (661) 940-4191

* Agoura – (818) 991-0071

* Field Licensing/Canvassing Issues – (562) 658-2019