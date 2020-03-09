[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
LA County Coronavirus COVID-19 Cases Up to 14
| Monday, Mar 9, 2020
covid-19 cases - coronavirus covid-19

One additional case of coronavirus COVID-19 has been confirmed in Los Angeles County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the county to 14 as of Saturday, according to the county Department of Public Health.

The additional positive case in LA County is a resident who recently returned from attending the AIPAC Conference in Washington, D.C. where there was a known exposure to a person who was positive for COVID-19.

Public Health is identifying persons who may have had close personal contact with this individual, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness has begun. All confirmed cases are isolated and close contacts are quarantined for 14 days from last exposure.

There are no known public exposure locations related to this case.

“As we continue to see more cases of COVID-19, it is important that everyone take common-sense precautions: stay home when ill, wash hands frequently, and plan ahead for possible social disruptions,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, director of Public Health.

“Pregnant women, individuals with underlying health conditions, and older people should practice social distancing and avoid being in close contact with others who are ill. By working together, we can try to slow the transmission of novel coronavirus,” she added.

Public Health will continue to actively monitor this situation and provide updates to the public as needed.

Public Health continues to recommend that the public do the following to protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses:

* Stay home when you are sick.
* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
* Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands.
* Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick.
* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
* Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).
* Facemasks are most effective when used appropriately by health care workers and those directly caring for people who are sick and by people who are sick (source control).
* Get a flu immunization to prevent influenza if you have not done so this season.

Click here for the Public Health coronavirus COVID-19 FAQ.

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health
California Department of Public Health
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
World Health Organization
City of Santa Clarita

LA County residents may also call 2-1-1.
Alleged Bomb Threat Prompts ‘Soft’ Lockdown at Saugus High
Monday, Mar 9, 2020
Saugus High School was in a soft-lockdown for less than half an hour late Monday morning as authorities investigated a possible bomb threat.
Monday, Mar 9, 2020
One additional case of coronavirus COVID-19 has been confirmed in Los Angeles County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the county to 14 as of Saturday, according to the county Department of Public Health.
Grand Princess Cruise Ship: 21 Test Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19
Friday, Mar 6, 2020
Grand Princess Cruise Ship: 21 Test Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19
Twenty-one people aboard Princess Cruises' Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California have tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced late Friday afternoon.
Saugus High School was in a soft-lockdown for less than half an hour late Monday morning as authorities investigated a possible bomb threat.
Study: Santa Clarita is 16th Happiest City in America
Santa Clarita ranks No. 16 on the 2020 survey of America's happiest cities conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub, which released the list Monday ahead of this year's International Day of Happiness on Friday, March 20.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Welcomes Justin Diez as New Captain
After about two months since Cmdr. Robert Lewis’ final days as head of the station, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station welcomed one of its own, Justin Diez, as its newest captain.
One additional case of coronavirus COVID-19 has been confirmed in Los Angeles County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the county to 14 as of Saturday, according to the county Department of Public Health.
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
Grand Princess Cruise Ship: 21 Test Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19
Twenty-one people aboard Princess Cruises' Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California have tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced late Friday afternoon.
Saugus High Science Teacher Chosen for NASA Flight
Saugus High School science teacher Harbir Kaur has been chosen by NASA and the SETI Institute as an Airborne Astronomy Ambassador and will fly on the Strategic Observatory for Infrared Astronomy research flight.
March 20: LA Rams to Host Cheerleader Auditions for 2020 Season
Online registration is now open for Los Angeles Rams cheerleader auditions on Sunday, March 22, for the 2020 NFL football season.
Health Officials Issue COVID-19 Guidance for 2020 LA Marathon
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued guidance Friday for participants and spectators of the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon on Saturday, March 21, in an effort to inform the public about protecting themselves against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in LA County Friday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two additional coronavirus COVID-19 cases as the total number of cases in the county rose to 13 as of Friday afternoon.
SCV Documentary Filmmaker Laura Carlson Debuts in Cannes, L.A.
Most of the time, stories about the U.S.-Mexico border are immensely polarizing and political, but Laura Carlson wanted to show a different side of the region.
President Inks $8.3 Billion Spending Package to Fight Coronavirus
With 227 cases and 14 deaths reported in the United States, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion spending package Friday aimed at combating the novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus: Princess Cruises Temporarily Revises Cancellation Policy
Princess Cruises is temporarily modifying its cancellation policy for cruises and cruise tours departing through May 31, 2020, due to the evolving worldwide coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
LA County Supes to Call for Probe of Primary Election Snafus
At Tuesday's Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will introduce a recommendation calling for a county and state investigation into technical and logistics problems in the March 3 primary election.
Padilla to LA County: Improve Voter Experience by November
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has asked Los Angeles County to mail out ballots to its 5.5 million voters after a disastrous rollout of the county’s $300 million voting system Tuesday in which some voters were greeted with downed computer terminals and wait times bordering on four hours.
SCV Sheriff Station Specialized Teams Arrest a Dozen in Sweep
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station's specialized teams arrested a dozen people in crime suppression operations on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to station authorities.
State Reports 4Q 2019 Cannabis Tax Revenues Higher Than 2018
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration reported cannabis tax revenues Friday for the 4th quarter of 2019 that far exceeded revenue in the same period a year ago.
Princess Cruises Details 2019 Cyberattack on Email System
A May 2019 cyberattack on Princess Cruises' email system by an unknown third party resulted in unauthorized access to personal information of company employees and passengers.
Cemex Appeals BLM Decision Ordering Company to Pay $25M
The decades-long battle over a proposed Cemex mega-mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon appears headed for the courts, as the multi-national mining company recently filed a petition appealing a BLM decision ordering the company to pay $25 million in past-due fees.
Local Lawmakers Highlight 2020 Legislative Packages
With the February deadline passed for California lawmakers to introduce new legislative packages for 2020, elected officials representing the Santa Clarita Valley are highlighting the measures they are pushing for this year.
Today in SCV History (March 6)
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Photo Gallery: West Ranch Dominates Saugus in League Opener
West Ranch High School hosted Saugus High School in the Foothill League Season Opener Wednesday.
