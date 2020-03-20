[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in
S.C.V. History
March 20
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
LA County DA: Beware ‘Email Phishing Scam’ During Pandemic
Friday, Mar 20, 2020
email phishing scam

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office warns residents to be alert for an email phishing scam perpetrated by scammers trying to cash in during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic by stealing personal and financial information.

In the email phishing scam, fraudsters pose as health authorities including the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They send phishing emails that could load malware onto your devices and steal your information, including passwords and usernames.

TIPS:
* Verify the validity of companies, charities or individuals sending you information about the coronavirus. Inspect all URLs carefully to see if they are from legitimate websites.
* Be suspicious of anyone emailing you offers for supplies or treatments for coronavirus or who requests your personal information. Look out for typos and grammatical errors.
* Keep anti-malware and anti-virus software updated on your computer.
* Report suspected fraudulent activity to law enforcement.
L.A. County Friday: 6 Cases in Santa Clarita Valley, 292 Overall
Friday, Mar 20, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 61 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, including the sixth in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Stocks Clock Worst Week Since 2008 as Dow Takes Another Plunge
Friday, Mar 20, 2020
Despite opening gains and optimism, stocks on the U.S. markets ended the week on a down note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing nearly 1,000 points in the final minutes of trading.
White House Friday: US to Waive Interest on Student Loans
Friday, Mar 20, 2020
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the Department of Education will temporarily waive interest on all federally held student loans.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LA County Public Schools Chief Calls for Closure Extension to May 5
Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo on Friday announced her recommendation to extend the closure of all public schools until Tuesday, May 5, 2020, to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, General Relief Payments OK in March, April, May
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, in accordance with Governor Newsom's Executive Order, will issue Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs and General Relief benefit payments without interruption for the months of March, April and May 2020.
LA County Calls Eviction Moratorium in Unincorporated Areas
Los Angeles County has called a residential and commercial eviction moratorium through the end of May per executive order by Supervisor Kathryn Barger in her role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
L.A. County Friday: 6 Cases in Santa Clarita Valley, 292 Overall
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 61 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, including the sixth in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Stocks Clock Worst Week Since 2008 as Dow Takes Another Plunge
Despite opening gains and optimism, stocks on the U.S. markets ended the week on a down note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing nearly 1,000 points in the final minutes of trading.
White House Friday: US to Waive Interest on Student Loans
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the Department of Education will temporarily waive interest on all federally held student loans.
California Friday: 431 New Cases, 1,006 Total
California has 1,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday 6 p.m., up from 675 cases Wednesday, a spike of 431 cases, the state Department of Public Health announced Friday morning.
Walmart to Spend Nearly $550 Million to Aid Hourly Employees
Walmart plans to provide a special cash bonus for hourly associates for their hard work and dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented national health crisis, the company announced Thursday.
Target Invests $300M to Aid Employees, COVID-19 Fight
In recognition of the significant contributions its frontline team members are making during an incredible time of need, Target on Friday announced it will invest $300 million to aid employees and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
IRS Federal Deadline: July 15 is the New April 15
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday that the federal deadline for Americans to file taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15 in light of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
$14.5 Million in Cannabis Flowers, Concentrates Seized in Saugus
A raid led by the California Department of Consumer Affairs resulted in a $14.5 million seizure of illegal cannabis flowers and concentrates Thursday, officials said Friday.
LA County DA: Beware ‘Email Phishing Scam’ During Pandemic
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office warns residents to be alert for an email phishing scam perpetrated by scammers trying to cash in during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic by stealing personal and financial information.
Pandemic Already Spurring Spike in Unemployment Claims
Citing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a spike Thursday in unemployment claims in states across the county.
COC Trustees Grant Emergency Authority to Chancellor Van Hook
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees on Thursday declared an emergency throughout the Santa Clarita Community College District and granted Dr. Van Hook emergency authority to respond effectively and immediately to changes that affect the college in the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
LA County, California Leaders Order Residents to ‘Stay at Home’
Los Angeles County officials and California's governor have ordered residents county- and statewide to stay at home after midnight Thursday in an effort to slow the spread and "flatten the curve" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable
Several grocery stores and supermarkets in the Santa Clarita Valley community have adjusted operating hours to provide those most at risk of contracting COVID-19 a safer and more comfortable option.
Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in SCV
Two additional COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley were confirmed Thursday afternoon bringing the citywide total to five, according to to Los Angeles County Public Health officials.
Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted
Family Promise, a nonprofit serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley, has postponed A Taste of Hope.
‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed
In order to put our community's health and safety first and adhere to new gathering size mandates, WiSH is announcing the decision to postpone Wine on the Roof 2020, previously scheduled for Saturday, May 14.
Consumer Affairs Investigation Near Cinema Drive Not Related to COVID-19
Officials with the California Department of Consumer Affairs are conducting an investigation near the corner of Cinema Drive and Railroad Avenue.
‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Rescheduled to Run July 12-26
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in July.
L.A. County Thursday: 40 New Cases, 231 Total, 2nd Death
he Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  has confirmed a second death and 40 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14
Child & Family Center's annual fundraiser, "Taste of the Town," has been rescheduled to June 14.
