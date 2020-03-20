LA County DA: Beware ‘Email Phishing Scam’ During Pandemic

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office warns residents to be alert for an email phishing scam perpetrated by scammers trying to cash in during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic by stealing personal and financial information.

In the email phishing scam, fraudsters pose as health authorities including the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They send phishing emails that could load malware onto your devices and steal your information, including passwords and usernames.

TIPS:

* Verify the validity of companies, charities or individuals sending you information about the coronavirus. Inspect all URLs carefully to see if they are from legitimate websites.

* Be suspicious of anyone emailing you offers for supplies or treatments for coronavirus or who requests your personal information. Look out for typos and grammatical errors.

* Keep anti-malware and anti-virus software updated on your computer.

* Report suspected fraudulent activity to law enforcement.