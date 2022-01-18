header image

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 18
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House, rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
LA County DCBA Temporarily Pausing In-Person Services
| Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022

With COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County at high levels, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) will temporarily pause in-person services starting Tuesday, Jan. 18.

DCBA remains committed to providing excellent customer service through technology and innovation.

Consumers can speak with a DCBA counselor for free, one-on-one service by calling our telephone hotline at (800) 593-8222 during normal business hours.

As an added convenience, DCBA has launched an online appointment system which will allow consumers and businesses to make an appointment to speak with a DCBA counselor at their preferred time.

You can also reach DCBA online:

Website: dcba.lacounty.gov
File a complaint or ask a question: bit.ly/DCBAHelp
Report price gouging: stoppricegouging.dcba.lacounty.gov
Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @LACountyDCBA
Virtual forums and video archives: DCBA’s YouTube page
“We are doing our small part in keeping our community as safe as possible by temporarily closing our offices to in-person service,” said DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal. “However, from the earliest days of the COVID emergency, our department’s staff has proved exceptionally adept at providing our clients with seamless, outstanding service.

“We remain happy to serve you, and invite consumers, workers, homeowners, landlords, tenants, immigrants, and small claims litigants to reach out to us through our hotline, online, or through our new telephone and virtual appointment system.”

In-person services have been temporally paused at DCBA’s offices including the Hall of Records in Downtown Los Angeles, and branch offices at East Los Angeles County Hall and Lancaster Library.
Tuesday Covid Roundup: Omicron Continues to Surge as ICU Admissions Rise in LA County

Tuesday Covid Roundup: Omicron Continues to Surge as ICU Admissions Rise in LA County
Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 45 additional deaths and 22,688 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 60,980 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

LA County Department of Parks, Recreation Seeks to Hire Over 250 Lifeguards

LA County Department of Parks, Recreation Seeks to Hire Over 250 Lifeguards
Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hiring. This summer, the department aims to hire over 250 new lifeguards to work at 30 aquatic facilities, all across L.A. County.
FULL STORY...

Judge Advances Environmental Suit Against Massive Centennial Project

Judge Advances Environmental Suit Against Massive Centennial Project
Monday, Jan 17, 2022
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A lawsuit by two environmental groups to stop the enormous and controversial Tejon Ranch Centennial Project can continue, a Los Angeles County judge ruled Friday, despite a recent settlement in a related case.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 201st Death

Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 201st Death
Monday, Jan 17, 2022
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Monday an additional death from COVID-19, bringing the total number to 201 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
FULL STORY...
