LA County DCBA Temporarily Pausing In-Person Services

With COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County at high levels, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) will temporarily pause in-person services starting Tuesday, Jan. 18.
DCBA remains committed to providing excellent customer service through technology and innovation.
Consumers can speak with a DCBA counselor for free, one-on-one service by calling our telephone hotline at (800) 593-8222 during normal business hours.
As an added convenience, DCBA has launched an online appointment system which will allow consumers and businesses to make an appointment to speak with a DCBA counselor at their preferred time.
You can also reach DCBA online:
Website: dcba.lacounty.gov
File a complaint or ask a question: bit.ly/DCBAHelp
Report price gouging: stoppricegouging.dcba.lacounty.gov
Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @LACountyDCBA
Virtual forums and video archives: DCBA’s YouTube page
“We are doing our small part in keeping our community as safe as possible by temporarily closing our offices to in-person service,” said DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal. “However, from the earliest days of the COVID emergency, our department’s staff has proved exceptionally adept at providing our clients with seamless, outstanding service.
“We remain happy to serve you, and invite consumers, workers, homeowners, landlords, tenants, immigrants, and small claims litigants to reach out to us through our hotline, online, or through our new telephone and virtual appointment system.”
In-person services have been temporally paused at DCBA’s offices including the Hall of Records in Downtown Los Angeles, and branch offices at East Los Angeles County Hall and Lancaster Library.
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A lawsuit by two environmental groups to stop the enormous and controversial Tejon Ranch Centennial Project can continue, a Los Angeles County judge ruled Friday, despite a recent settlement in a related case.
Due to L.A. County Department of Public Health restrictions and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the city of Santa Clarita "regretfully" is announcing the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, reported Santa Clarita PIO Carrie Lujan in a statement released to the press.
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
A 7,383 square foot freestanding office building located at 28015 Smyth Drive in Valencia recently sold for $2,675,000.00 announced Executive Vice President Randy Cude and Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
The William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.
Whether you’ve just finished an ice skating lesson, are watching a youth hockey game or want to take a break during a public session, The Grille at The Cube is the perfect place to unwind with a delicious meal or snack.
College of the Canyons returned to the court for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday, suffering an 81-73 road loss at the hands of Glendale College in a contest that officially started Western State Conference (WSC), South Division play for the Cougars Men's Basketball team.
The No. 6 College of the Canyons Cougars women's basketball team dropped a 65-61 road game to L.A. Valley College on Wednesday, as the team could only muster five points in the fourth quarter to lose its Western State Conference, South Division opener.
The California Department of Transportation announces an extended weekend closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
