LA County DCBA Temporarily Pausing In-Person Services

With COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County at high levels, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) will temporarily pause in-person services starting Tuesday, Jan. 18.

DCBA remains committed to providing excellent customer service through technology and innovation.

Consumers can speak with a DCBA counselor for free, one-on-one service by calling our telephone hotline at (800) 593-8222 during normal business hours.

As an added convenience, DCBA has launched an online appointment system which will allow consumers and businesses to make an appointment to speak with a DCBA counselor at their preferred time.

You can also reach DCBA online:

Website: dcba.lacounty.gov

File a complaint or ask a question: bit.ly/DCBAHelp

Report price gouging: stoppricegouging.dcba.lacounty.gov

Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @LACountyDCBA

Virtual forums and video archives: DCBA’s YouTube page

“We are doing our small part in keeping our community as safe as possible by temporarily closing our offices to in-person service,” said DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal. “However, from the earliest days of the COVID emergency, our department’s staff has proved exceptionally adept at providing our clients with seamless, outstanding service.

“We remain happy to serve you, and invite consumers, workers, homeowners, landlords, tenants, immigrants, and small claims litigants to reach out to us through our hotline, online, or through our new telephone and virtual appointment system.”

In-person services have been temporally paused at DCBA’s offices including the Hall of Records in Downtown Los Angeles, and branch offices at East Los Angeles County Hall and Lancaster Library.

