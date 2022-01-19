LA County Department of Parks, Recreation Seeks to Hire Over 250 Lifeguards

Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hiring. This summer, the department aims to hire over 250 new lifeguards to work at 30 aquatic facilities, all across L.A. County. Not only is lifeguarding a fantastic way to kickstart your career, but it’s a great opportunity for young adults looking for part-time employment while in school or looking for a career as a first responder.

Pool Lifeguards will receive a starting pay of $18.27, well above the minimum wage, with opportunities to work year-round. Applicants must be 17 years of age by the time of appointment.

Those who meet the initial requirements will then be required to sign up and pass the Los Angeles County Swim Test. The Los Angeles County Swim Test consists of a 500-yard swim test that must be completed in under 10 minutes. Upon completion of the test, they will be invited to Pool Lifeguard Academy. Candidates will get paid for a 64-hour training which includes becoming certified through the American Red Cross in Emergency Medical Response, CPR, AED, Lifeguarding and First Aid.

Those who are interested in becoming a Pool Lifeguard are encouraged to attend an online “Open House” session to learn more about the position and answer questions.

Virtual Open House sessions will be held:

Session 1: Jan. 19, 6 p.m. tinyurl.com/mr36m9mn

or call in:+13237766996,,17084440#

Session 2: Jan. 25, 5 p.m. tinyurl.com/2p9a27ty

or call in: +13237766996,,573214358#

Session 3: Jan. 26, 4 p.m. tinyurl.com/5n8ks28c

or call in: +13237766996,,602797897#

