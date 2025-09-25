LA County Launches Billboards to Promote “Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local.” Campaign

Billboards are now going up across Los Angeles County, as part of the County’s Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local. campaign and program to support small and micro businesses recovering from the economic impacts of the January 2025 windstorm and wildfires.
A total of 23 billboards, including digital premier panels, digital bulletins, transit shelters, and printed poster panels, will run through November 2025. Residents will see the bold message in high-traffic corridors throughout the county, reminding them that every purchase at a local shop or restaurant directly helps businesses recover from losses to property, revenue, and customers, particularly those hardest hit by the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
The new billboards are being sponsored by Clear Channel Outdoor, expanding the reach of the campaign introduced in April by Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s board motion.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and their recovery is essential to our communities’ recovery,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “I spearheaded this campaign to remind residents that shopping and dining locally is one of the most impactful ways they can help wildfire survivors who are small business owners. Every purchase at a neighborhood business directly supports jobs, families, and the resilience of Altadena.”
“Recovering from the Eaton and Palisades Fires will take all of us,” said Kelly LoBianco, Director of the Department of Economic Opportunity. “These billboards are a powerful reminder that everyday choices, where we shop and where we eat, have a direct impact on helping our neighbors rebuild and thrive.”
“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and they need our support now more than ever,” said Layne Lawson, Vice President of Public Affairs, California. “That’s why Clear Channel Outdoor, in partnership with L.A. County Supervisor Barger and the Department of Economic Opportunity, is supporting this effort with a billboard campaign to remind customers these areas are open for business. This is about more than advertising—it’s about standing with our neighbors and helping communities heal.”
The billboards direct residents to ShopLocal.LA, where community members can sign the Shop Local pledge and business owners can register to participate in the program and access marketing, financial incentives, and small business resources to support their recovery and growth.
The billboard expansion is the latest step in the Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local. campaign, which continues to connect residents with opportunities to reinvest in their communities and strengthen the local business economy.
