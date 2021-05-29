LA County Library Reopening Additional Libraries, Bookmobiles for In-Person Service

The L.A. County Library announced it will reopen an additional 21 libraries and 3 bookmobiles, including the Santa Clarita Valley Bookmobile, for select in-person services beginning the week of June 7, as Los Angeles County continues to operate in the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The scheduled reopening will raise the total number of reopened brick and mortar libraries to 81 across L.A. County.

The Library will safely reopen its libraries at 75% capacity, while also maintaining 6-feet of physical distance for customers.

In preparation for reopening additional doors to the public, L.A. County Library is continuing to work diligently to ensure safety protocols are met and appropriate preventative measures are in place.

The additional libraries that are scheduled to reopen are part of a phased reopening plan that prioritizes library openings based on geographic location, building availability, and the ability to accommodate physical distance guidelines and Public Health protocols.

The Library has placed an emphasis on equity with special consideration for reopening libraries in underserved areas where residents prioritize in-person services.

L.A. County Library’s Antelope Valley Bookmobile, Santa Clarita Valley Bookmobile, and Urban Outreach Bookmobile will also reopen for limited services at select stops beginning June 7.

Additional libraries across the county will be added to the Library’s reopening plan.

To view the current list of reopened libraries, visit the Library Reopening web page.

Outdoor programming for a limited number of participants launched at select libraries earlier this month and will be held throughout the summer.

County residents are encouraged to visit LACountyLibrary.org for details regarding library hours, services, additional openings, bookmobile service routes, safety protocols and upcoming events and programs.

Sidewalk Service and Bookdrops will remain available at participating libraries. L.A. County Library continues to offer enhanced digital offerings at LACountyLibrary.org, including a temporary digital library card to access eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, online classes, and more. Library program videos are also available on L.A. County Library’s YouTube channel.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...