LA County Library Reveals New Auto-Renewal and Overdue Notification Process

In our efforts to improve borrower experience and avoid unnecessary fees, LA County Library will introduce an automatic renewal system which started on June 10, 2025.

Items will automatically renew, as long as they are eligible and no one else has placed a hold on them, giving borrowers an additional loan period from the renewal date.

This new feature is designed to give borrowers more time with their items and reduce the number of materials being marked as lost too soon.

If items are not returned after the maximum number of automatic renewals, they will be marked overdue and eventually lost.

To better support everyone, LA County Library is also increasing the frequency of overdue notifications, giving borrowers more reminders to return their items.

To learn more check out the LA County Library website.

