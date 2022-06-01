LA County Library’s Annual Summer Discovery Program Returns

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022

By Press Release

LA County Library celebrates reading, learning, and exploration for library customers of all ages with its annual Summer Discovery Program, which begins June 1, and continues through August 14.

Customers interested in participating can sign up individually or as a family online or pick up a paper version of the game and activity ideas at their local library.

The Summer Discovery Program helps customers explore LA County Library’s resources and discover everything the Library has to offer. It also aims to help students who are out of school during the summer months continue reading and learning, helping to ensure their educational success in the next school year.

Summer Discovery Program challenges are available for all ages, with activities designed for adults, teens, school age kids, and babies & toddlers. In addition to logging books and completing activities, participants can review books read and see other participants’ reviews, check out booklists, and get email recommendations on what to read next.

In addition to the online and paper games, all libraries will be offering fun summer performances and programs, like opera, magic, juggling, music, and more.

To complete the program, participants need to read 3 books and complete 3 activities.

Kids and teens will earn a free book prize for completing the challenge . All ages will be entered into prize drawings, and adult participants will have the opportunity to win a Kindle Fire grand prize.

This year, the Library will once again be using Beanstack to track participation for Summer Discovery Program. The Beanstack app is also available on mobile devices.

For more information on the Summer Discovery Program and to sign up, visit the website.

To learn more about upcoming summer performances and events at LA County Library locations, go to the website and filter by date or location.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...