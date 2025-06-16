LA County Ocean Water Use Warning for June 16

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.

Beach Area Warnings:

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon

Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Entire swim area

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Entire swim area

The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

100 yards up and down coast of the club border fence

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach hotline: 1-800-525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.

Like this: Like Loading...