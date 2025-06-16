LA County Ocean Water Use Warning for June 16

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Beach Area Warnings:
Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon
Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier
Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier
Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
Entire swim area
Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
Entire swim area
The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach
100 yards up and down coast of the club border fence
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach hotline: 1-800-525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.