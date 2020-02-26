LA County Officials Provide Coronavirus-COVID-19 Update

Los Angeles County officials hosted a roundtable Monday to provide the public with a coronavirus, or COVID-19 update.
County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer led the roundtable, alongside Zhang Ping, the consul general of the People’s Republic of China in Los Angeles.
“Nobody should assume that anyone of Asian descent is likely to have the novel coronavirus,” said Ferrer, in a news release. “Los Angeles County has only had one case of novel coronavirus in a traveler from Wuhan City, China, last month.”
The traveler has since been cleared from the virus, and is no longer under quarantine. According to Ferrer, there have been no additional cases in Los Angeles County, and the public’s risk of testing for the virus are low.
Only one Santa Clarita Valley resident — KHTS Radio co-owner Carl Goldman — has tested positive for the virus, but he is being treated in Nebraska. He contracted the virus while aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which docked off the coast of Japan early this month.
“There have been no additional cases in Los Angeles County and the immediate risk to the general public here is low,” Ferrer added in the COVID-19 update.
“Participating in ongoing dialogue is critical to share accurate information about the latest efforts in Los Angeles County to protect our communities and to avoid any unnecessary repercussions,” Barger said in the release.
Concerns regarding the coronavirus have begun to impact residents, businesses, schools and health-care professionals throughout the county, according to Barger.
“At this point, our primary focus is restoring community confidence and dispelling misinformation,” Barger said on the Facebook live stream of the meeting.
Fire camp escapee Christian Ledon, a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday, was apprehended in San Diego Wednesday at 8:25 p.m., according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.
Tickets are now on sale for special events at the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, to be presented by California Resources Corporation at William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall on April 18 and 19.
Fire camp escapee Christian Ledon, a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday, was apprehended in San Diego Wednesday at 8:25 p.m., according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.
As chair, Supervisor Kathryn Barger revived the annual Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors trip to Sacramento to speak with government and elected officials on Tuesday about their shared goals pertaining to homelessness, public safety and more.
About 50 members of the community, including school, law enforcement and city officials, gathered Monday evening at the Santa Clarita Activities Center in the first of two school safety meetings to discuss how a local school district could reinforce the safety of its students following the Saugus High School shooting.
While city and mall officials said as of Tuesday they’ve yet to hear from any members of Santa Clarita Safe and Strong, which was formed to appeal the proposed Patios Connection mall expansion, a lawyer for the group, who’s so far the only member to come forward, contends his numbers are growing.
RIVERSIDE — College of the Canyons won the 16-team Riverside City College Invitational on Monday with a five-man team score of 363, while also seeing a member of its secondary group capture a share of medalist honors.
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Tuesday that construction has been completed on all three buildings in the phase 1A of The Center at Needham Ranch, which is part of the first phase of a larger 252 acre, fully entitled site in Santa Clarita.
Formerly the "Career Fair," the CalArts Opportunities Festival (Opp Fest) now includes employers offering a wide range of professional opportunities for CalArts students and alumnx such as internships, full-time, part-time, freelance, project-based and volunteer opportunities.
The Los Angeles County Office of Education in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita will sponsor the Santa Clarita Hiring Spree and Community Resource Fair 2020 to employ hundreds of members of the Santa Clarita Valley community including; youth, veterans, individual with disabilities, CalWORKS participants and unemployed adults.
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to commemorate NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others who were killed when their helicopter crashed in the Santa Monica Mountains last month.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.