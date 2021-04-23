LA County Parks Is Hiring Recreation Leaders For Summer 2021

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced it will be hiring Recreation Service Leaders to work at local parks throughout Los Angeles County for summer 2021.

The online application period begins Monday, April 26, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., and ends Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

Applicants must be 16 years or older to apply for these temporary positions.

LA County Parks seeks enthusiastic applicants with a passion for working with the public, particularly youth, families and seniors.

As L.A. County Parks continues to reopen amenities and programming, in accordance with COVID-19 health guidelines, Recreation Services Leaders play a key role by assisting with various organized sports, activities, classes and special events, including popular programs like Parks After Dark, Every Body Plays and Sports For All.

“Recreation Services Leaders serve as mentors, coaches and support leaders for park guests, youth and families, particularly as parks have served as essential havens for well-being, exercise and respite during the pandemic,” said Norma E. García-González. “Along with experienced recreation staff, these new team members make it possible for LA County Parks to offer safe summer favorites like sports clinics, drop-in summer camps, movies and concerts in the parks, special events and more.”

The Recreation Services Leader position is an opportunity for anyone ages 16 or older to work directly with members of the public as they enjoy beautiful parks across Los Angeles County.

With entry-level positions starting at $15 per hour, Recreation Services Leaders gain practical work experience in an exciting work environment.

L.A. County Parks is an equal opportunity employer; eligible candidates are encouraged to apply.

For more information or to access the online application (opening Monday), visit the County of Los Angeles jobs website.

