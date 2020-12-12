LA County Parks, Los Angeles Chargers Host Virtual Sports Events

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation concluded the first-ever Virtual LA Chargers Sports Drills this week with an interactive live-stream event with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Over 1,000 youth and student-athletes from ages 4-18 signed up to attend the free virtual event remotely from a computer or mobile device in their homes since COVID-19 restrictions do not allow for an in-person meeting.

During the live stream event, tight end Virgil Green and assistant strength coach Tyler Judkins from the Chargers along with LA County Parks recreation leaders taught sports exercises and football exercises and drills to help youth participants develop their skills and learn how they can continue to train at home or at their local park.

“LA County Parks is delighted to team up with the Los Angeles Chargers to offer a free virtual program that promotes recreation and wellness for our youth,” said Norma García-González, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “LA County Parks remains committed to offering world-class programs that adapt to these unprecedented times and support our youth who have largely gone without in-person sports and recreation due to the pandemic restrictions.”

“We are excited to team up with LA County Parks & Recreation to help youth throughout Los Angeles to stay fit and improve their athletic skills by introducing them to a variety of drills, stretches and conditioning activities that the pros use,” said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. “With COVID-19 restrictions limiting group extracurricular activities, we know how important it is for youth to stay healthy—mentally and physically—as well as engaged with each other. While these are trying times, they also present unique opportunities for us to provide kids of all ages with one-of-a-kind experiences to help make 2020 memorable for the right reasons. Hopefully, this virtual program gives families something fun to do together as we all try to weather the latest pandemic surge safely from home.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the Safer At Home Orders, LA County Parks had to temporarily close facility amenities, including sports fields. The LA Chargers Sports Drills virtual program offers support for parents and students during the COVID-19 pandemic through a free interactive experience.

The three-day event provided pre-recorded video programming available via Parks From Home, LA County Parks’ Virtual Recreation Center. From December 8-10, Chargers players and coaches and LA County Parks recreation leaders taught stretching and warm-up exercises, football drills and sports skills, and promoted positive self-esteem, teamwork and empowerment.

Visit the LA County Parks website at parks.lacounty.gov/chargerssportsdrills for more information on the LA Chargers Sports Drills event, including:

A recording of the live event featuring LA County Parks and the Los Angeles Chargers (available after the event)

Pre-recorded videos with a variety of sports and fitness exercises (available now)