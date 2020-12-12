LA County Temporarily Suspends Visitation at Juvenile Halls

The Los Angeles County Probation Department will suspend visitations at juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities for the next three weeks starting this weekend.

The L.A. County Probation Department’s mission to “Rebuild Lives and Provide for Healthier and Safer Communities” also includes taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

This is in accordance with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Regional Stay at Home Order.

Suspended juvenile halls and residential treatment facility visits include after-court, special, and weekend visits by family members, community-based organizations and in-person religious services.

Parents and guardians have been notified of the temporary suspension of visiting via phone calls and letters stating alternative forms of contact with their child. Required legal visits will be held as scheduled, and all court-ordered visits will be honored.

Visitation suspension is solely a proactive measure developed in conjunction with Juvenile Court Health Services (JCHS) and the Board of State and Community Corrections.

The juvenile facilities’ youth will have extended telephone and virtual conferencing privileges to maintain contact with their family and loved ones.

The Department continues to follow guidelines issued by the Department of Public Health, including the General Containment and Control of Transmission Guidelines and the Guidance for Congregate Living Facilities, in its efforts to maintain a healthy living environment for youth in its care.

For general questions, please contact the Probation Information Center at 866-931-2222, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.