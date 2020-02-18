LA Kings Acquire Tim Schaller, Rights to Tyler Madden in Exchange for Tyler Toffoli

LA Kings officials have announced that they’ve acquired forward Tim Schaller, the rights to forward Tyler Madden, a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2022 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Tyler Toffoli, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.

Schaller, a 29-year-old from Merrimack, N.H., has appeared in 51 games this season with Vancouver, registering six points (5-1=6). Originally signed by the Buffalo Sabres as an undrafted free agent, the 6-2, 204-pound forward is currently in his seventh professional season since leaving Providence College in 2013. During that time, he has posted 51 points (24-27=51) in 223 NHL games for the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks.

Forward Tyler Madden was a third-round pick by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Draft and is in his second season at Northeastern University. The Deerfield, Fla. native currently has 65 points (31-34=65) in 63 appearances while helping the Huskies to a Hockey East Championship last season and back-to-back Beanpot titles (2019, 2020). Last year, the 5-11, 155-pound forward skated for the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping the U.S. to a silver medal finish.

Tyler Toffoli was a second-round pick (47th overall) by the Kings in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and has played his entire career with LA. The Scarborough, Ontario native has appeared in 515 NHL games posting 290 points (139-151=290) and plus-79 rating. He also posted 21 points (9-12=21) in 47 postseason games. He was a member of the 2014 Stanley Cup Championship team, highlighted by his assist on Alec Martinez’s overtime Stanley Cup clinching goal in Game 5 against the New York Rangers.

