1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
LA Kings Acquire Tim Schaller, Rights to Tyler Madden in Exchange for Tyler Toffoli
| Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020

LA Kings officials have announced that they’ve acquired forward Tim Schaller, the rights to forward Tyler Madden, a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2022 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Tyler Toffoli, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.

Schaller, a 29-year-old from Merrimack, N.H., has appeared in 51 games this season with Vancouver, registering six points (5-1=6). Originally signed by the Buffalo Sabres as an undrafted free agent, the 6-2, 204-pound forward is currently in his seventh professional season since leaving Providence College in 2013. During that time, he has posted 51 points (24-27=51) in 223 NHL games for the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks.

Forward Tyler Madden was a third-round pick by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Draft and is in his second season at Northeastern University. The Deerfield, Fla. native currently has 65 points (31-34=65) in 63 appearances while helping the Huskies to a Hockey East Championship last season and back-to-back Beanpot titles (2019, 2020). Last year, the 5-11, 155-pound forward skated for the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping the U.S. to a silver medal finish.

Tyler Toffoli was a second-round pick (47th overall) by the Kings in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and has played his entire career with LA. The Scarborough, Ontario native has appeared in 515 NHL games posting 290 points (139-151=290) and plus-79 rating. He also posted 21 points (9-12=21) in 47 postseason games. He was a member of the 2014 Stanley Cup Championship team, highlighted by his assist on Alec Martinez’s overtime Stanley Cup clinching goal in Game 5 against the New York Rangers.

For all Kings ticket information call 1-888-KINGS-LA and visit LAKings.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Victims of 2000 Crash Remembered 20 Years Later
Thursday, November 14, 2020 was a morning that triggered a familiar dark uncertainty for Canyon Country residents Alice and Tom Renolds.
Victims of 2000 Crash Remembered 20 Years Later
Deputies Arrest Suspect Who Attempted to Walk Out of Grocery Store with Full Cart
Deputies arrested a suspect last week after he allegedly attempted to walk out of a grocery store with hundreds of dollars of goods without paying.
Deputies Arrest Suspect Who Attempted to Walk Out of Grocery Store with Full Cart
Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a media release, the organization cites the filing is expected to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come.
Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Chamber Announces Launch of New Leadership Training Program ‘FocusSCV’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced FocusSCV -- a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the SCV community.
Chamber Announces Launch of New Leadership Training Program ‘FocusSCV’
CSUN to Host L.A. County Vote Center for March Primary Election
California State University, Northridge will be one of the 1,000 new vote centers across Los Angeles County that will be open to the county’s voters in the days before the March 3 primary election.
CSUN to Host L.A. County Vote Center for March Primary Election
Former LACoFD Captain Arrested on Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain was arrested on Friday, a week after he was allegedly involved in a kidnapping and high-speed chase through Santa Clarita.
Former LACoFD Captain Arrested on Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase
Deputies Arrest Two Suspected of Possessing Meth, Counterfeit Money
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies conducting a traffic stop on Thursday resulted in two arrests believed to be connected to methamphetamine and counterfeit bills.
Deputies Arrest Two Suspected of Possessing Meth, Counterfeit Money
CA-782nd Air Force JROTC Gathers for Annual Military Ball
The members of the CA-782nd Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) gathered at the Santa Clarita Valley Activities Center February 9, 2020, to celebrate at their annual Military Ball event. Military Ball is a military tradition in which the Corps gathers for a formal dinner, dancing, and other events to celebrate the corps.
CA-782nd Air Force JROTC Gathers for Annual Military Ball
Castaic High School Teacher Wins County Award
Sarah Avanessian, a Castaic High School English teacher and past Teacher of the Year from the William S. Hart Union High School District, was presented the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award by the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) at the Literacy Lifts Conference.
Castaic High School Teacher Wins County Award
Feb. 20: Art Reception at The MAIN for ‘Home is Where The Art Is’
The MAIN will be hosting a free art reception celebrating the newest exhibit "Home is Where The Art Is" on Thursday, February 20 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Feb. 20: Art Reception at The MAIN for ‘Home is Where The Art Is’
CSUN’s Oviatt Library Showcases African American Life Through Photography
In honor of Black History Month, the Delmar T. Oviatt Library at California State University, Northridge is exploring African American life from both sides of the camera with “Photography through the African American Lens,” an exhibition that will feature a panel of African American photographers showcasing their work on Tuesday, Feb 25.
CSUN’s Oviatt Library Showcases African American Life Through Photography
Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
The Annual Kite Festival organized by the non-profit organization CRY- Child Rights and You is coming back on Sunday February 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. in the West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle, Valencia, California, 91354.
Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting
The Children's Bureau will be holding a Foster Care Info meeting in Valencia on March 21, 2020.
March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting
Spring Semester Begins for the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra , Seats Still Available
Did your child miss the Spring auditions for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra? There is no need to worry; seats are still available. The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be holding another round of auditions on Saturday, February 22nd at College of the Canyons.
Spring Semester Begins for the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra , Seats Still Available
Youth Actors Needed for Performance at Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park
Antelope Valley Indian Museum is seeking actors age 8 to 18 for the museum’s annual outdoor play based on a traditional California Indian story. Rehearsals are every Tuesday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The performance will be the evening of Saturday, May 2.
Youth Actors Needed for Performance at Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park
SCV Education Foundation Launches ‘Page Turners 2020 Campaign’
The SCV Education Foundation has announced its "Page Turners 2020 Campaign", where over the next two months they will be striving to fundraise and gather support for Page Turners, a program The Foundation piloted last year.
SCV Education Foundation Launches ‘Page Turners 2020 Campaign’
Feb. 18: A Big Band to Swing in Free Concert at Valencia High
A Big Band, a charismatic international jazz group from Northamptonshire, England, will perform a mixture of styles from Gordon Goodwin, Alan Baylock and Van Morrison to Radiohead at the Valencia High School Theater on Tuesday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: A Big Band to Swing in Free Concert at Valencia High
February 20: CEDA Teleconference Meeting
The California Enterprise Development Authority, or CEDA, will hold a Teleconference Meeting on Thursday, February 20 at 10:30 a.m.
February 20: CEDA Teleconference Meeting
February 18: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session at City Hall on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 6:30 p.m.
February 18: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
Santa Clarita Volunteers Seek New Recruits for Spring Events
The army of Santa Clarita volunteers is looking for new recruits to help out during special events coming up in March and April.
Santa Clarita Volunteers Seek New Recruits for Spring Events
