La Mesa Junior High Earns Recognition for Counseling Program

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that the La Mesa Junior High School Counseling Department has been designated a Recognized American School Counselor Association Model Program.

This prestigious recognition from the American School Counselor Association highlights the school’s commitment to providing an exemplary, data-driven school counseling program.

The RAMP designation, awarded to only about 1,300 schools since its inception, signifies that La Mesa Junior High School aligns its program with the rigorous criteria outlined in the American School Counselor Association National Model. This framework emphasizes data-informed practices and a comprehensive approach to student support. Research shows that fully implemented school counseling programs like the one at La Mesa are linked to improved student academic performance and behavior.

“The faculty and staff are very excited that American School Counselor Association chose to recognize the La Mesa counseling team. They are committed to helping all of our students and are dedicated to helping all students learn at high levels,” said Thomas Flores, La Mesa Junior High School Principal.

La Mesa Junior High will be honored at a recognition ceremony at American School Counselor Association’s Annual Conference in Long Beach on July 14.

