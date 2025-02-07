La Mesa Junior High Earns Recognition for Counseling Program

|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of SENSES Block Party to Main Street in the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District for another year of high-energy fun. SENSES is held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month starting March 20.
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that the La Mesa Junior High School Counseling Department has been designated a Recognized American School Counselor Association Model Program.
Dr. Thea Sweo Alvarado, former dean of instruction at Pasadena City College, has been named interim assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons.
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 8 thru Sunday, March 2, Customers in Santa Clarita Valley can donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley during checkout at their local Ross Dress for Less Store.
Single Mothers Outreach has announced the gala celebration, "Cheers to 30 Years" will be an anniversary party held 7 p.m. Friday, May 9 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
Braden Van Groningen had 19 kills to lead The Master's University men's volleyball team in a four-set win over the Vanguard Lions Thursday, Feb. 6 in Costa Mesa.
The newest members of The Master's University Hall of Honor represent a clear theme: unforgettable excellence in cross country and track and field and an undeniable commitment to Christ and Scripture.
College of the Canyons men's basketball claimed a third straight conference victory on Wednesday, Feb. 5, this time storming past host Glendale College 77-70 behind a game-high 15 points from Gilad Ziegel.
1919
- First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story
]
Autonomous vehicles under testing permits have collectively covered over 4 million miles on California’s public roads from Dec. 1, 2023, to Nov. 30, 2024, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced.
Federal, state and local agencies will come together to host an informative webinar, "Understanding Air Quality After the L.A. Fires" on air quality impacts in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires.
The Santa Clarita College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center will host singer and musician, John Waite, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Maginns Pub is hosting a Valentine's Day five-course farm-to-table Irish Pub style dinner Friday, Feb. 14, at 24480 Main St., #140, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2025 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner, 5 p.m, Saturday, March 1 at at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
Santa Clarita Public Libraries are looking for volunteers for its Tween Spring Clean-Up beginning 8:45 a.m.- 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Valencia Library, with other volunteer opportunities Sundays, March 2 and 9.
The California Institute of the Arts Patty Disney Center for Life and Work will be hosting a Valentines pop-up market noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at CalArts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Join Los Angeles County parks as they celebrates Black History Month. From Feb. 13–28, the parks invite you to honor the achievements, contributions and resilience of black Americans through an exciting lineup of workshops, art exhibits, music, storytelling and community events.
As a longtime Santa Clarita resident, I believe one of our community’s most important responsibilities is the preservation of our rich history and beautiful open spaces.
Quincy Phillips had a career-high 37 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 95-69 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master's University baseball team continued its impressive start to the season with a 9-5 win over Cedarville University at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5.
Four players scored in double figures as The Master's University women's basketball team avenged an earlier conference loss to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers with a 99-89 win Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
1988
- Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story
]
Steven Leigh Morris, founding editor of "Stage Raw," curated his list of the 10 best Los Angeles theater productions of 2024. Among them were three shows that featured the creative talents of California Institue of the Arts alumni and faculty.
Applications for the 2025 Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
