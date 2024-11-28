LA Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project Construction Update

LA Metro’s I-5 North County Enhancements Project recently held a Construction Update community meeting via Zoom. Officals presented an outline of recent and upcoming activities over the next 2-3 months, including:

The completion of Butte Canyon Bridge, Calgrove Boulevard Bridge and seven retaining and soil nail walls.

The ongoing construction taking place at Gavin Canyon Undercrossing and Rye Canyon Road Bridge.

The progress along the center median and soundwall segment in Castaic.

Click here to hear the meeting recording.

For more information visit www.metro.net/projects/i-5-enhancements/.

