La Puerta Recognized as a Point of Historical Interest by State of California
| Friday, Aug 8, 2025
Elsmere3

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that La Puerta, a historically significant natural passage in Elsmere Canyon, has been officially named as a Point of Historical Interest by the State of California.

La Puerta, meaning “The Door” in Spanish, lies nearby to State Highway 14 in the Newhall area, between the San Gabriel Mountains to the east and the Santa Susana Mountains to the west. For centuries, it served as the principal entry point into the Santa Clarita Valley, linking Rancho San Fernando and Rancho San Francisco via the historic El Camino Viejo. Originally used as a footpath by the Tataviam, La Puerta later became a Spanish trail and wagon road.

The site is especially significant for its connection to the Portola Expedition of 1796, the first recorded European exploration of California by land. Passing through La Puerta, the expedition laid eyes on the Santa Clarita Valley for the first time. At the base of the pass, they encountered the Tataviam village of Tochonanga, located where Eternal Valley Cemetery stands today.

“For more than 25 years I have fought alongside our community to protect Elsmere Canyon from becoming a landfill, knowing how important this land is to our environment, history and identity,” said Councilwoman Marsha McLean. “Seeing La Puerta within Elsmere Canyon recognized as a California Point of Historical Interest is deeply meaningful, as it ensures this site’s story and significance will be honored and remembered for generations to come.”

It is by pure coincidence, that the date that La Puerta was officially named as a Point of Historical Interest by the State of California, Aug. 8, is the anniversary of the Portola Expedition’s arrival at La Puerta.

On Aug. 8, 1769, Father Juan Crespi documented the Portola party’s encounter with the majestic south front of the San Gabriels, ascending sharp ridges, navigating steep descents and entering the enchanting Newhall valley.

Recognition as a California Point of Historical Interest will not only protect La Puerta’s legacy, but also inspire greater public understanding and appreciation of its cultural and historical importance to the Santa Clarita Valley and State of California.

In the future, the city plans to create a hiking trail in the vicinity of La Puerta and install a monument sign, allowing residents and visitors to experience and learn about the site firsthand.
