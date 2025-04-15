LA28 Celebrates Updated Olympic Venue Plan

LA28 has unveiled the most comprehensive look at the 2028 Olympic venue plan to date, following approval from the International Olympic Committee Executive Board last week. With this plan, LA28 is set to host the greatest collection of athletes in world-class venues across the region, showcasing all the best that Los Angeles has to offer.

“We’ve promised the world an incredible Olympic Games and today we’re proud to share the plan that will make it happen,” said LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover. “Los Angeles is the epicenter of sports, culture and entertainment, and every venue selected for the 2028 Games will provide athletes and fans the best possible experience. The 2028 Olympic venue plan invites communities from across the region to celebrate the Games coming to their backyard with the most exciting sports staged at some of the world’s top-tier existing stadiums and arenas, famous beaches and purpose-built temporary structures.”

“As the Host City for the 2028 Games, Los Angeles will become only the third city in the history of the world to host the Summer Olympics three times and these venues will showcase the best of our city to a global audience,” said City of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. “This plan brings the Games to all corners of our city like never before — from the Sepulveda Basin to the iconic shores of Venice Beach, our world-famous neighborhoods as well as our hidden gems will be on full display for all to experience and enjoy. And as we come together to prepare, we will help small businesses, create local jobs and implement lasting environmental and transportation improvements that will leave a legacy in our city for generations to come.”

As the organizer for the 2028 Games, LA28 will stage events across the entire city and county at prime competition locations. The Olympic footprint will extend north to the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, which will host Olympic events for the first time in history in 2028, where 3×3 Basketball and Modern Pentathlon will officially join several other high-energy disciplines including BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing, Skateboarding Park and Skateboarding Street.

Also in the San Fernando Valley, Squash will make its Olympic debut against one of Hollywood’s most iconic and recognizable backdrops in movies like To Kill a Mockingbird and Back to The Future, Courthouse Square, on the Universal Studios Lot.

The scenic and vibrant coastline of Venice Beach will serve as the new home of Triathlon, which is relocating from Long Beach. This historic beachfront neighborhood in Los Angeles will also host the official starting locations for the Marathon and Cycling Road courses. The courses and finishes for both the Marathon and Cycling Road will be confirmed and announced at a later date.

Heading inland toward downtown, Rhythmic Gymnastics will take center stage at the USC Sports Center where athletes and fans will join one of the main competition zones in Los Angeles, adjacent to the LA Memorial Coliseum. This relocation aligns with LA28’s commitment to maximize the use of existing world-class facilities, as the USC Sports Center will also stage events for Badminton, as previously announced.

Boxing, recently reinstated to the 2028 sport program by the IOC last month, will hold preliminary matches in the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles and the final stages in the Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. This update maximizes the use of these two existing world-class venues which will also stage events for Weightlifting at the Peacock Theater and Artistic Gymnastics and Trampoline in the Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

America’s favorite pastime will capture the world’s attention when Baseball makes its Olympic return in Dodger Stadium in downtown Los Angeles, one of the world’s most iconic stadiums. It has hosted countless record-breaking games, including 11 World Series, the most recent being in 2024, and will continue to break records in 2028.

Synonymous with California-culture is Surfing, which will be held at Trestles Beach in San Clemente, where athletes will enjoy the best and most consistent waves for competition in Southern California.

In 2028, the West Coast will welcome back Cricket to the Olympic stage for the first time in more than a century. Cricket (T20), a globally renowned sport which was added to the 2028 Olympic sport program in 2023, will make its Southern California debut at the Fairgrounds in Pomona in a temporary, purpose-built structure.

The city of Long Beach, a 2028 Venue City, will showcase Beach Volleyball at Alamitos Beach, bringing the event closer to a variety of other sports including Coastal Rowing, LA28’s newest discipline, which will make its first Olympic appearance at the nearby Waterfront in Long Beach, and Open Water Swimming as previously announced.

Sport Climbing will take place in the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach, offering stunning views, framing the temporary climbing wall with the nearby Pacific Ocean as an iconic backdrop. Target Shooting will take place in a purpose-built, temporary indoor range at the Convention Center in Long Beach, marking the first time this precision sport will be within walking distance of other Olympic disciplines.

The Shotgun Shooting events will be held at the Shotgun Center in South El Monte, that is one of Southern California’s premier shotgun ranges. Conveniently located in Los Angeles County, the site offers a scenic backdrop for a series of thrilling competitions in 2028.

The city of Carson, a 2028 Venue City, will be the stage for a variety of exciting Olympic events within its state-of-the-art sports complex that will officially include Archery. This high-stakes, precision sport will be held in the Stadium in Carson, following the Rugby Sevens tournament.

Volleyball will be held in the Arena in Anaheim, marking the first time this premier entertainment and sports venue will host an Olympic event. This prominent Southern California venue is home to the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and hosts a variety of sporting events and concerts, offering its top-notch amenities and prime spectator seating for an unforgettable fan experience.

Equestrian makes its return to Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, which previously hosted the sport during the 1984 Olympics. Its top-tier facilities are set against the scenic backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains, and the 90-year-old historic racetrack is the only of its kind in Los Angeles County.

All confirmed sports and venues announced to date are available for reference on www.la28.org.

The updated Paralympic venue plan will all be announced at a later date following review and approval by the International Paralympic Committee Governing Board.

The complete list of Olympic sports, disciplines and venues announced is below.

City of Los Angeles – 2028 Host City

3×3 Basketball in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Baseball in Dodger Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles

Boxing in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles (preliminaries), Arena in Downtown Los Angeles (finals)

Cycling Road in Venice Beach (starting point)

Marathon in Venice Beach (starting point)

Modern Pentathlon in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Rhythmic Gymnastics in the USC Sports Center

Squash at the Universal Studios Lot

Triathlon in Venice Beach

City of Carson – 2028 Venue City

Archery in the Stadium in Carson

City Long Beach – 2028 Venue City

Beach Volleyball at Alamitos Beach

Coastal Rowing at the Waterfront in Long Beach

Target Shooting in the Convention Center in Long Beach

Sport Climbing at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach

City of Anaheim

Volleyball in the Arena in Anaheim

City of Arcadia

Equestrian at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

City of Pomona

Cricket (T20) at the Fairgrounds in Pomona

City of San Clemente

Surfing at Trestles Beach

City of South El Monte

Shotgun Shooting at the Shotgun Center in South El Monte

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles’ third time to host the Olympic Games, previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world’s most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

