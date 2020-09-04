[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Labor Day Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night
| Friday, Sep 4, 2020
extreme heat warning

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended the current extreme heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday evening as an intense heatwave continues to broil the Southland.

The National Weather Service predicts dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 113 degrees possible, with Sunday expected to be the hottest day.

The extreme heat warning also covers all valleys and mountains below 5,000 feet elevation of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo Counties, including:

* West San Fernando Valley

* Antelope Valley

* East San Fernando Valley

* East San Gabriel Valley

* West San Gabriel Valley

Additionally, a heat alert has been called for the Los Angeles Basin from Saturday through Monday.

L.A. County Public Health reminds everyone in the affected areas to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.

Public Health offers the following recommendations during the extreme heat warning:

* Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

* If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and bring a hat or umbrella with you.

* Cars get very hot. Never leave children or pets in cars and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

* Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you see these symptoms: high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin.

* Check on those at risk, like those who are sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children, and those who live alone.

* Avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes; this means avoiding contact with others while you work out.

* Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly,” Davis said. “But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor who is without air conditioning, check on them throughout the day.”

As Health Officer Orders remain in effect, Public Health, city and county partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat.

Cooling centers will be open to provide the public relief from the heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

The health and safety of staff and visitors at cooling centers is top priority.

Public Health recommends the following for cooling centers:

* Staff and visitors are instructed to stay home if they do not feel well. Any person reporting or exhibiting signs of illness is advised to seek appropriate medical care.

* Staff and visitors are required to wear a face covering at all times.

* Staff and visitors are advised to practice social distancing by standing at least six feet away from other persons, except for family members. Tables, chairs and other physical layouts are arranged to ensure appropriate distancing. Occupancy is reduced by more than half to prevent crowding.

* Signage is posted throughout cooling centers reminding staff and visitors of key protective actions, including the proper way to wear face coverings, washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs, and to avoid touching their faces.

* Cooling centers follow cleaning and disinfecting procedures. Frequently contacted surfaces like door handles, handrails, counters, seating, bathrooms, and floors are cleaned more often. Trash is collected and disposed of regularly.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
Barger, County Inspector General Duel with Sheriff, LASD Over Transparency, Threats
Friday, Sep 4, 2020
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Inspector General Max Huntsman echoed their repeated calls for more transparency and oversight Thursday regarding Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who they say has repeatedly denied routine public information requests and has been accused of personally threatening public officials.
Public Lands Officials Brace for Labor Day Weekend, Ask Public’s Help
Friday, Sep 4, 2020
The unprecedented number of visitors to public lands during the COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed agencies like the U.S. Forest Service, and officials are asking people to stay safe and clean up after themselves this Labor Day Weekend.
Labor Day Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night
Friday, Sep 4, 2020
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Discusses Return-to-Campus Timeline, ‘Full Reopening’
The earliest Santa Clarita Valley public junior highs and high schools could resume on-campus instruction, optimistically, is Oct. 19 — a timeline depending on a number of conditions, William S. Hart Union High School District officials discussed Wednesday.
Barger, County Inspector General Duel with Sheriff, LASD Over Transparency, Threats
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Inspector General Max Huntsman echoed their repeated calls for more transparency and oversight Thursday regarding Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who they say has repeatedly denied routine public information requests and has been accused of personally threatening public officials.
Off-Site Road Improvements to Begin for Future Canyon Country Community Center
The new Community Center in Canyon Country is reaching a major milestone as Phase III is set to begin on Monday, September 14.
Public Lands Officials Brace for Labor Day Weekend, Ask Public’s Help
The unprecedented number of visitors to public lands during the COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed agencies like the U.S. Forest Service, and officials are asking people to stay safe and clean up after themselves this Labor Day Weekend.
Labor Day Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended the current extreme heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday evening as an intense heatwave continues to broil the Southland.
Feds Indict 3 SCV Residents in $1.7M Embezzlement Scheme
Three Santa Clarita Valley residents were named Thursday and two of them arrested on a federal indictment accusing them of defrauding a company in a $1.7 million embezzlement scheme.
City Encouraging Residents to Prepare, Refresh Emergency Plans
September is National Preparedness Month and the city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to take the time this month to prepare and refresh your emergency plans. You never know when disaster may strike, so prepare now for your whole family.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Donates Supplements to Essential Field Workers
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that the company's Lief Cares Donation Program has provided 2,500 bottles of specially formulated Vitamin-C blend nutritional supplements to hundreds of Southern California-based field workers in highly impoverished areas, as a show of commitment and support for this vital and essential work force, particularly during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Sept. 23: Santa Clarita Community Services & Arts Grants Information Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to Santa Clarita Valley based nonprofit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 244,999 Cases Countywide, 61 New Deaths; 5,459 SCV Cases
As 61 new deaths and 1,193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed countywide, with 5,459 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health highlights the importance of worker protections and reporting workplace outbreaks.
Stevenson Ranch Library Serving as Emergency Cooling Center Through Sunday
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library, will once again serve as Emergency Cooling Centers.
Audit Finds Mail Processing Delays at USPS’s Santa Clarita Facility
The U.S. Postal Service’s Santa Clarita Processing and Distribution Center, along with other facilities in six states, is not quite ready for election mail processing ahead of November, an audit by its Office of Inspector General reported Monday.
City Revamps Annual ‘Evening of Remembrance’ to Online Format
Although the traditional Evening of Remembrance will not be held in person in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to watch the event at home beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
SCV’s 8U HARTbreakers Place 2nd at AFA Southwestern Nationals
The 8U HARTbreakers from the William. S. Hart Baseball & Softball league finished 2nd at the American Fastpitch Association's (AFA) Southwestern Nationals in St. George, Utah.
COVID-19 Testing Site at COC to Remain Open Labor Day
Los Angeles County officials announced the drive-thru COVID-19 testing center located at College of the Canyons/Valencia campus will remain open Labor Day Monday.
County Reaches Settlement with Original Tommy’s, Pizza Hut Over Minimum Wage Violations
The County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) is announcing settlements with three Southern California-based companies that operate two popular restaurants—Original Tommy’s and Pizza Hut—for violations of the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, which covers work performed in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.
Barger, LACoFD Welcome Arrival of Super Scoopers
Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Fire Chief Darryl Osby, Wednesday, along with pilots, air crew members, and fire personnel to welcome two CL-415 Super Scooper fire-fighting aircraft that the County is leasing from the Government of Quebec.
Chamber’s Virtual ‘Salute to Patriots’ to Honor Veterans
The SCV Chamber revamps yearly Patriots Luncheon as a virtual ‘Salute to Patriots’ to recognize Veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley business community on Veterans Day.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 3)
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 243,935 Cases Countywide, 5,445 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 51 new deaths and 1,457 new cases of COVID-19, including 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,445 confirmed cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.
L.A. County OK’s Limited On-Campus Learning, Limited Indoor Salon, Barbershop Operation
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, has revised the Health Officer Order to allow for limited, on-campus operation of K-12 schools in L.A. County, as well as limited indoor operations of hair salons and barbershops.
Sept. 8: Travel Through the Ages With ‘History Talks!’ Virtual Panel
The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society will present a History Talks! virtual panel titled "Traveling Through the Ages" on Tuesday, September 8, at 6:30 p.m.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Santa Clarita Library Set for Back to School
In his monthly message for September 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights how the Santa Clarita Public Library branches are helping students and families get back to school.
