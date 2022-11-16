LACDA Launches New Childcare Grant Program to Assist Working Families

In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create the Los Angeles County Childcare Providers Recovery Grant Program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority and Community Partners.

The Program opens today for eligible childcare operators in Los Angeles County. Childcare facilities operating in the City of Los Angeles are not eligible to receive CPR assistance, as the City received its own allocation of ARPA funds and has its own programs for childcare operators.

The LACDA anticipates issuing grants to over 500 licensed childcare providers. Licensed Family Childcare Homes will be eligible to receive up to $30,000 and licensed Childcare Centers will be eligible to receive up to $80,000. Grant amount will be determined based on the number of childcare slots. CPR applicants must be in good standing with the Community Care Licensing Division of the California Department of Social Services and must submit a completed application during the application period.

Childcare facilities will be prioritized and selected based on their facility’s community need tier within the Los Angeles County COVID-19 Vulnerability and Recovery Index map in the following order: Highest Need, High Need, Moderate Need, Low Need, and Lowest Need.

“Childcare providers offer an invaluable service to working families, especially in times like these when households are trying to regain their footing following over two years of financial insecurity. We are proud to ensure that families Countywide have access to quality childcare, and kids can learn and grow in safe and healthy environments,” said Emilio Salas, Executive Director, LACDA.

Eligibility requirements, a video tutorial on how to complete the online application, and the application portal can be found at the website. Applications will be accepted starting today at 12:00 p.m. The application portal will remain open through Feb. 14, 2023, until 12 p.m.

For questions regarding the CPR Grant Program, please call (213) 600-1908. All media may contact Elisa Vásquez, LACDA Public Information Officer, at (626) 586-1762.

