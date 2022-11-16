header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 16
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
LACDA Launches New Childcare Grant Program to Assist Working Families
| Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Water drop


In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create the Los Angeles County Childcare Providers Recovery Grant Program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority and Community Partners.

The Program opens today for eligible childcare operators in Los Angeles County. Childcare facilities operating in the City of Los Angeles are not eligible to receive CPR assistance, as the City received its own allocation of ARPA funds and has its own programs for childcare operators.

The LACDA anticipates issuing grants to over 500 licensed childcare providers. Licensed Family Childcare Homes will be eligible to receive up to $30,000 and licensed Childcare Centers will be eligible to receive up to $80,000. Grant amount will be determined based on the number of childcare slots. CPR applicants must be in good standing with the Community Care Licensing Division of the California Department of Social Services and must submit a completed application during the application period.

Childcare facilities will be prioritized and selected based on their facility’s community need tier within the Los Angeles County COVID-19 Vulnerability and Recovery Index map in the following order: Highest Need, High Need, Moderate Need, Low Need, and Lowest Need.

“Childcare providers offer an invaluable service to working families, especially in times like these when households are trying to regain their footing following over two years of financial insecurity. We are proud to ensure that families Countywide have access to quality childcare, and kids can learn and grow in safe and healthy environments,” said Emilio Salas, Executive Director, LACDA.

Eligibility requirements, a video tutorial on how to complete the online application, and the application portal can be found at the website. Applications will be accepted starting today at 12:00 p.m. The application portal will remain open through Feb. 14, 2023, until 12 p.m.

For questions regarding the CPR Grant Program, please call (213) 600-1908. All media may contact Elisa Vásquez, LACDA Public Information Officer, at (626) 586-1762.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

LACDA Launches New Childcare Grant Program to Assist Working Families

LACDA Launches New Childcare Grant Program to Assist Working Families
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Increasing

Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Increasing
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,532 new cases countywide and 48 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Villanueva Concedes Election to Luna

Villanueva Concedes Election to Luna
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded to former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna during a press conference held Tuesday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

Caltrans Opens Fourth Lane on Northbound I-5

Caltrans Opens Fourth Lane on Northbound I-5
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Caltrans has opened a fourth lane on Northbound I-5 in northern Los Angeles County where the Route Fire, which started Aug. 31, caused significant damage to retaining walls that support the roadway in this mountainous area.
FULL STORY...

Barger Moderates Webinar on Infrastructure LA

Barger Moderates Webinar on Infrastructure LA
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
One year ago today, Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since then over $185 billion have been announced for projects across the country. Infrastructure LA is committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County receives its fair share of funding over the lifetime of the law.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia Band, Color Guard take 1st Place in Oxnard
The Valencia High Marching Band and Color Guard competed in Oxnard High School's "Keepin The Music Alive" field tournament taking home top prizes across the board. 
Valencia Band, Color Guard take 1st Place in Oxnard
Nov. 20: Diviners Fest Supports Mental Health
Diviners Fest is a unique annual gathering of conscious artists, transformational speakers, musicians, students of self-growth, and healing workshops for the purpose of mindful awareness and creative expression.
Nov. 20: Diviners Fest Supports Mental Health
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Continues to Rise
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed nine new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,215 new cases countywide and 82 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Continues to Rise
Santa Clarita Wins Third Award for Most Business-Friendly City
Last Thursday night, the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation  recognized the City of Santa Clarita as the Most Business Friendly City  in LA County with a population greater than 60,000, tying with the City of Gardena.
Santa Clarita Wins Third Award for Most Business-Friendly City
COC Foundation to Honor Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg with 2023 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg the recipients of the prestigious Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of their longtime support of the college and their philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Foundation to Honor Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg with 2023 Silver Spur Award
Meera Komarraju Named CSUN’s New Provost
Meera Komarraju, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Northridge.
Meera Komarraju Named CSUN’s New Provost
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Hosts Webinar to Help Educators and Parents Protect Students from Opioid Crisis
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today convened a panel of experts to speak about strategies to combat the opioid/fentanyl crisis, the fastest-growing cause of death in California.
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Hosts Webinar to Help Educators and Parents Protect Students from Opioid Crisis
Supervisor Barger Issues Statement on LASD Cadet Training Accident
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, reacting to breaking news that a group of L.A. County Sheriff Department cadets were hit by a vehicle during their morning training run:
Supervisor Barger Issues Statement on LASD Cadet Training Accident
LACDA Launches New Childcare Grant Program to Assist Working Families
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds
LACDA Launches New Childcare Grant Program to Assist Working Families
Nov. 18: Free Screening of ‘Big Hero 6’ at COC Canyon Country Campus
A free screening of the family-friendly movie "Big Hero 6" will be held Friday, Nov. 18 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus, Upper Plaza adjacent to the Takeda Science Center, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Nov. 18: Free Screening of ‘Big Hero 6’ at COC Canyon Country Campus
Today in SCV History (Nov. 16)
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Brian Hoffman Captures Gold Medal at Magicians Convention
Santa Clarita Valley entertainer Brian Hoffman earned a gold medal at the 89th Pacific Coast Association of Magicians convention in Mission, British Columbia.
Brian Hoffman Captures Gold Medal at Magicians Convention
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Increasing
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,532 new cases countywide and 48 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Increasing
Villanueva Concedes Election to Luna
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded to former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna during a press conference held Tuesday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.
Villanueva Concedes Election to Luna
Caltrans Opens Fourth Lane on Northbound I-5
Caltrans has opened a fourth lane on Northbound I-5 in northern Los Angeles County where the Route Fire, which started Aug. 31, caused significant damage to retaining walls that support the roadway in this mountainous area.
Caltrans Opens Fourth Lane on Northbound I-5
COC Women’ Golf Holds 10-shot Lead at State Championships
Led by the trio of Motoko Shimoji, Flora Peugnet and Carla Menendez, the College of the Canyons Cougars women's golf team hold a 10-shot lead on the rest of the field after Day 1 of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women's Golf State Championships at Morro Bay Golf Club.
COC Women’ Golf Holds 10-shot Lead at State Championships
Barger Moderates Webinar on Infrastructure LA
One year ago today, Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since then over $185 billion have been announced for projects across the country. Infrastructure LA is committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County receives its fair share of funding over the lifetime of the law.
Barger Moderates Webinar on Infrastructure LA
Frontier Toyota Under New Ownership
Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles.
Frontier Toyota Under New Ownership
Dec. 2: VIA CEO Forum Discusses Business, Community Issues
The Valley Industry Association will present a CEO Forum on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355. Opening speaker will be Jason Gibbs, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Santa Clarita.
Dec. 2: VIA CEO Forum Discusses Business, Community Issues
A Holiday Tradition Like No Other in Santa Clarita
The holidays are fast approaching, and in Santa Clarita, that means one thing – Light Up Main Street is almost here. Join thousands of residents in Old Town Newhall for a fun and festive night as the City of Santa Clarita kicks off the season in style.
A Holiday Tradition Like No Other in Santa Clarita
Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic
Vet @ the Park, a free pet wellness clinic hosted by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Valle Park, 28201 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic. CA 91384.
Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic
CalArts Mourns Death of Alice Estes Davis, Disney Costume Designer
Legendary Walt Disney Imagineering costume designer and Chouinard alum Alice Estes Davis, known for her design work for Disney theme park attractions It’s a Small World and Pirates of the Caribbean, died on Thursday, Nov. 3. She was 93.
CalArts Mourns Death of Alice Estes Davis, Disney Costume Designer
No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title
No. 24 College of the Canyons football finished its season on a high note, downing No. 20 Long Beach City College 31-24 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 to claim a share of the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League championship, after winning three of its final four games down the stretch.
No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title
TMU Men’s Basketball Bounces Back with Win
Kaleb Lowery scored his third double-double in the first five games and Christian Sweazie dropped in three clutch 3-pointers as The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated Cal Lutheran 64-49 at The MacArthur Center Saturday night.
TMU Men’s Basketball Bounces Back with Win
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: