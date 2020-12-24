LACDA Spreads Holiday Cheer to County’s Public Housing Youth, Residents

Throughout the month of December, the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) collaborated with local partners, and volunteers to help spread holiday joy to its public housing residents.

Through safe and socially-distanced events, nearly 700 youth received holiday gifts, and more than 850 families were provided bags of food including milk, fruit, poultry, non-perishable items, and grocery store gift cards. Events ranged from grab-and-go distributions, home deliveries, and drive-thru giveaways, to ensure every interested home was serviced.

In addition, a special “Spread the Cheer” drive was also created for public housing seniors across Los Angeles County. Over 1,600 holiday cheer bags were distributed, offering socks, earmuffs, art kits, and soaps. Senior residents were greeted with warm and well wishes as the items were delivered to their doorsteps.

“We’ll all be home for the holidays this year, but we want to ensure that our residents’ are taken care of and they remain in good health,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA acting executive director. “Thankfully, we have the support of our local partners to do just that this holiday season.”

These countywide holiday events were made possible through the incredible outpouring of support from Shelter Partnership, Cottonwood Church, The Long Beach Basket Brigade, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Women In Action Reaching Out, HOPE Church of East Los Angeles, and many others who graciously provided toys, food, and monetary donations to help give a touch of cheer to our youth, families, and seniors residents this holiday season.

For more information, please visit lacda.org.