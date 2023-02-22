LACDMH, CalMHSA Accepting Applications for L.A. County Community Grants

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in collaboration with the California Mental Health Services Authority is excited to announce a grant program with awards of up to $150,000 per grantee to promote well-being and community connection in Los Angeles County.

The grant program is developed for programs to coincide with May Mental Health Awareness Month and foster community connection as a part of LACDMH’s Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign. Events submitted for consideration should take place during the months of May and June 2023, and focus on decreasing stigma and discrimination, increasing help seeking behaviors, increasing awareness of and access to mental health services and resources or any activities that address one or more negative effects of untreated mental illness.

Grants will be awarded to organizations that promote mental health and well-being through community engagement. Grant proposals must be submitted through CalMSHA’s e-procurement portal on the website, and proposals are being accepted now through March 3, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Initial grant payments will be awarded on March 24. The grants are made possible through the CA Mental Health Services Act Prevention and Early Intervention funding.

Who Should Apply?

The following types of applicants are eligible:

-Non-profit agencies

-For-profit agencies

-Faith-based organizations

-Schools

-Other entities dedicated to carrying out diverse community engagement efforts to help promote stronger community ties and civic engagement

For more information regarding this opportunity, visit CalMHSA’s Bids & Contracting Opportunities webpage.

About The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

As the nation’s largest public mental health department, we ensure access to care and treatment for our most vulnerable residents in a region with more than 10 million people. With an annual budget approaching $3B and a committed staff of 6,000, LACDMH embodies a “heart-forward” approach to supporting hope, recovery and well-being across the County. For more information, visit the website or follow @LACDMH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.

About The California Mental Health Services Authority

CalMHSA is a Joint Powers Authority supporting the public behavioral health system throughout California. It is a member-serving organization focused on supporting and enhancing the public behavioral health system that provides treatment for the most vulnerable individuals in the state.

CalMHSA provides counties a flexible, efficient, and effective administrative/fiscal structure focused on collaborative partnerships and pooling efforts, with an emphasis on the development and implementation of common strategies, programs, and solutions. It is committed to innovation, equity, and data-driven decision-making.

CalMHSA has a history of leading successful multi-county projects and large-scale state projects. Throughout all engagements, CalMHSA and its member Counties are driven by the belief that all individuals living with mental health and substance use challenges can reach recovery and can live full and meaningful lives with the necessary support. To learn more, visit the website.

