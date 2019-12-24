Lacey Releases Report on Santa Anita Horse Deaths

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey recently issued a 17-page report on the deaths of horses at Santa Anita Park with more than two dozen recommendations on how to improve safety at all California racetracks. The report found no criminal wrongdoing at Santa Anita Park.
“Horse racing has inherent risks but is a legally sanctioned sport in California,” District Attorney Lacey said. “Greater precautions are needed to enhance safety and protect both horses and their riders.”
Earlier this year, Lacey formed a task force of experienced deputy district attorneys and sworn peace officers to investigate and evaluate the evidence to determine whether unlawful conduct or conditions affected the welfare and safety of horses at Santa Anita Park.
“After a thorough investigation and review of the evidence, the District Attorney’s Task Force did not find evidence of criminal animal cruelty or unlawful conduct relating to the equine fatalities at Santa Anita Park,” the report states.
According to the report, the number of horse deaths at Santa Anita over the past decade have ranged from a high of 71 in fiscal year (FY) 2011-12 to a low of 37 in FY 2010-11. There were 49 horse deaths in FY 2018-19.
The District Attorney’s Office lacks legal jurisdiction to regulate the horse racing industry. However, District Attorney Lacey plans to sponsor legislation to create transparency of veterinary records for horses training and racing on California tracks.
In the report, District Attorney Lacey called for the California horse racing industry and regulators to coordinate their efforts and formalize strategic safety plans aimed at reducing horse deaths.
She also recommended best practices aimed at reducing horse fatalities at Santa Anita Park and other racetracks in California. They include:
– Urging the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) to prepare an annual racing fatality report that includes all equine fatalities at California racetracks and identifies contributing factors.
– Mandating that all racing and training fatalities undergo thorough investigations conducted by sworn CHRB investigators that includes obtaining necropsy, training and veterinary records as well as interviewing people associated with the training, treatment and care of the fatally injured horse.
– Evaluating the need to enhance penalties for CHRB violations of rules and regulations to reflect the severity of some violations and to serve as an effective future deterrent.
– Establishing a tip line to encourage the reporting of suspected animal cruelty, horses at risk or illegal practices.
Earlier this year, District Attorney Lacey supported legislation giving the CHRB the authority to suspend a horse racing meet when necessary to protect the health and safety of horses and riders.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey recently issued a 17-page report on the deaths of horses at Santa Anita Park with more than two dozen recommendations on how to improve safety at all California racetracks. The report found no criminal wrongdoing at Santa Anita Park.
