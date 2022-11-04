LACFD Urges SCV Residents to Practice Family Emergency Plan

Uploaded: , Friday, Nov 4, 2022

By Press Release

As we set our clocks back one hour to mark the end of daylight saving time on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department encourages residents to update, review, and practice their family emergency plan, so everyone knows what to do when it is time to act.

“It’s essential that families remain vigilant and stay prepared for every disaster and emergency both in and out of their home,” said LACFD Interim Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. “Your plans should consider how to assist those who are particularly vulnerable, including young children, seniors, and individuals with special needs.”

Make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly; replace batteries, if necessary. For individuals who are hearing impaired or sensitive to loud noises, consider installing devices with strobe lights or vibration alerts. For those who do not like bright lights, alarms and detectors with verbal alerts are also available.

Download the Family Instructions for Rapid Escape (F.I.R.E.) guide to create and practice plans for all types of emergencies (i.e., earthquakes, house fires, etc.), including how to transport people down stairs (especially when no stair chair is available) and how to safely escape through a door or window.

Close Before You Doze normalizes closing doors at bedtime to prevent the spread of flames into a bedroom when there is a fire. If possible, consider installing or choosing a home with residential sprinklers to keep fires small and give people more time to escape.

For more safety tips on how you can prepare for emergencies, please visit the LACFD website.

For additional ways to ensure the safety of individuals with special needs, please see the Sirens of Silence handout, “Safety Tips for Loved Ones with Special Needs.”

Sirens of Silence Special Needs Safety Tips Handout

To support firefighters, lifesaving equipment and the transformational community education programs, and if you wish to donate and learn more visit SupportLACountyFire.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...