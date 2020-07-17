Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.
Lackey at Home in Palmdale Recovering from COVID-19

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 17, 2020

By By SCVNews.com Staff

California Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) is recovering at his home in Palmdale after more than a week in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Lackey, 61, was hospitalized at Palmdale on Sunday, July 5 with COVID-related complications, George Andrews, his chief of staff, reported on Wednesday.

“He’s receiving excellent care at Palmdale Regional Medical Center and anticipates a full recovery,” Andrews said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 8.

“I’m back at home and resting in Palmdale,” Lackey wrote in a post on Wednesday, July 15. “Thank you for your prayers.”

Before joining the Assembly representing California’s 36th District in 2014, Lackey served on the Palmdale Elementary School District Board of Trustees and the Palmdale City Council.

After high school, he served as a missionary for two years before he earned a bachelor’s degree in special education from Utah State University.

He later worked as an elementary special education teacher before beginning a 28-year career with the California Highway Patrol.

In the Assembly, Lackey serves as Vice-Chair of the Local Government Committee, Vice-Chair of the Public Safety Committee, and on the committees on Accountability and Administrative Review, Aging & Long-Term Care, Budget and Government Organization.

