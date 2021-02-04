Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.

Lackey Bill Would Toughen Punishment for Offenders of Vehicle Break-Ins

Uploaded: , Thursday, Feb 4, 2021

By Press Release

SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, whose 36th District includes portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, recently introduced a bill to close a state loophole that allows vehicle break-ins to go unpunished. AB 395 would make forcibly entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft a crime punishable by imprisonment.

According to the Automobile Club of Southern California, vehicle burglaries or “smash-and-grabs” have increased since more drivers are not using or checking their vehicles for longer periods of time due to the pandemic. The latest statistics from the California Department of Justice’s dataset show that vehicle burglaries have been on the rise.

“It takes merely seconds to break into a vehicle and steal valuable items, but its effect on the victim lasts much longer,” Lackey, R-Palmdale, said. “This bill signifies that Californians have had enough with letting offenders walk away without punishment, and it is time for the state to hold offenders accountable for the distress they cause for victims.”

Existing law requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the vehicle’s doors were locked for the crime to be considered felony burglary. Even with evidence of forced entry (e.g., smashed window), the vehicle’s owner still has to prove in court that their vehicle was locked. This process becomes burdensome for victims who have their vehicles broken into while visiting other cities.

AB 395 is similar to AB 1921 (2020), which did not receive a hearing last year due to pandemic related circumstances. AB 395 is pending referral to a policy committee where it is expected to be heard in the Assembly Committee on Public Safety.

###

Assemblyman Lackey proudly represents the 36th Assembly District, which contains portions of Kern, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles counties, including the communities of Lancaster, Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Quartz Hill, Acton, Boron, Littlerock, Pearblossom, Mojave, Rosamond, California City, Phelan, and Piñon Hills.

No Comments for : Lackey Bill Would Toughen Punishment for Offenders of Vehicle Break-Ins


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department

    California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department

    2 hours ago
  • Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School

    Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School

    3 hours ago
  • CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month

    CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month

    6 hours ago
  • SCV Senior Center Announces February Drive-In Lineup

    SCV Senior Center Announces February Drive-In Lineup

    6 hours ago
  • 92-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Receives First Vaccine Dose

    92-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Receives First Vaccine Dose

    7 hours ago
  • Study Sessions Planned to Discuss Possibility of Changing Hart High Mascot

    Study Sessions Planned to Discuss Possibility of Changing Hart High Mascot

    8 hours ago
  • Forest Service Announces Design Contest for St. Francis Dam Memorial

    Forest Service Announces Design Contest for St. Francis Dam Memorial

    8 hours ago
  • CHP Reminding Public to Celebrate Super Bowl Responsibly

    CHP Reminding Public to Celebrate Super Bowl Responsibly

    8 hours ago
  • State Schools Chief Announces $1M Digital Divide Innovation Challenge

    State Schools Chief Announces $1M Digital Divide Innovation Challenge

    8 hours ago
  • Lackey Bill Would Toughen Punishment for Offenders of Vehicle Break-Ins

    Lackey Bill Would Toughen Punishment for Offenders of Vehicle Break-Ins

    8 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.