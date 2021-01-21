header image

1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
Diseno map
Lackey Introduces Hate Crime Bill
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.

SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, introduced a bill Thursday that will allow individuals to be convicted for hate crimes. AB 282 prevents a misdemeanor hate crime from being eligible for diversion. Diversion allows a person to escape a conviction, avoid jail time, and have their arrest records erased.

Furthermore, it allows dangerous offenders to avoid limits on firearms possession and denies victims compensation for their injury or loss.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to allow diversion for any misdemeanor crime with few limitations as to seriousness, and without limits on prior convictions or prior diversions.

“In a time when our nation desperately needs healing, we must send a message that we remain tough on crime and committed to victims’ rights, especially victims of hate crimes,” said Lackey, whose 36th assembly district includes Santa Clarita. “This bill brings us one step closer to building a society we know we can and must be”

AB 282 will also exclude driving under the influence (DUI) from diversion. Assemblyman Lackey spent nearly three decades as a highway patrol officer where he monitored the roadways during the early mornings and witnessed firsthand the devastation associated with driving under the influence.

Existing law excludes misdemeanor domestic violence, stalking, and sex crimes from being eligible for diversion. AB 282 will also exclude the following crimes from eligibility for diversion:

– Child abuse

– Elder abuse

– Criminal threats to kill or inflict great bodily injury

AB 282 is pending referral to a policy committee where it is expected to be heard in the Assembly Committee on Public Safety.

###

Assemblyman Lackey represents the 36th Assembly District, which contains portions of Kern, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles counties, including the communities of Lancaster, Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Quartz Hill, Acton, Boron, Littlerock, Pearblossom, Mojave, Rosamond, California City, Phelan, and Piñon Hills.

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Additional Death at Henry Mayo; 22,360 Total SCV Cases
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 262 new deaths, including an additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 8,512 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, with 22,360 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
SACRAMENTO – California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan issued the following statement Thursday advising providers that they can immediately resume the administration of lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was temporarily paused on Sunday due to possible allergic reactions.
FULL STORY...
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
As winds began to die down in the Santa Clarita Valley, firefighters were able to increase containment on the Towsley Fire to 53% Thursday.
FULL STORY...
SCV Water Encouraging Public to Provide Input on Contingency Plan
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on its Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP).
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 262 new deaths, including an additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 8,512 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, with 22,360 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SACRAMENTO – California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan issued the following statement Thursday advising providers that they can immediately resume the administration of lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was temporarily paused on Sunday due to possible allergic reactions.
As winds began to die down in the Santa Clarita Valley, firefighters were able to increase containment on the Towsley Fire to 53% Thursday.
Barger Supports Efforts in Limiting Power Shutoffs; Public Hearing Set
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, is supporting the effort by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to address concerns of communities throughout Los Angeles County, which continue to experience ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) initiated by Southern California Edison (Edison).
Nominations Open for Annual Empowering HeArts Awards
Single Mothers Outreach (SMO) is proud to announce “Survivor” as the theme for the 11th annual Empowering HeArts fundraising gala set to take place virtually on Saturday, Aug. 7.
COC Recognized for Personal, Professional Learning Program
The College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning was presented an Honorable Mention award by the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges’ 2021 Exemplary Program Award.
Hart Seeking Members for Citizens’ Oversight Committee
The William S. Hart Union High School is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee. These members will serve two-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms.
Princess Cruises Announces Sale of Pacific Princess to Undisclosed Buyer
Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced Thursday the sale of Pacific Princess to an undisclosed buyer.
SoCal Edison Restores Power to Most SCV Residents
After a dayslong wind event hit the Santa Clarita Valley, most area residents power had been restored by Thursday morning.
Pedestrian Killed in Saugus Hit-and-Run Identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office identified Carlos Salgado-Ruiz, 35, of Santa Clarita, as the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle in Saugus Wednesday night.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in ‘Extremely Limited Supply’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 262 new deaths and 6,492 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county's rollout of an extremely limited vaccine supply continues at Dodger Stadium and five supersites including Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Biden Inauguration: ‘This Is Democracy’ – President Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
In what some hailed as the most important speech at an inauguration in modern American history, President Joe Biden called for a new era of unity and healing as he pledged to bring an end to the pandemic that has dramatically altered the lives of every American while leading the restoration of a battered economy.
Biden’s Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Almost directly after taking the oath as President of the United States, Joe Biden on his first day in office is expected to reverse a number of his predecessor’s policies and federal agency standards.
Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) was unanimously selected as Senate Republican Leader-elect, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced Wednesday.
New President Inaugurated: White House Changes Hands at Critical Moment in History
Concluding with his oath to faithfully uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution, Joseph R. Biden became the 46th president of the United States at noon Wednesday.
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department opened the Six Flags Magic Mountain vaccination site Tuesday, one of the five larger vaccination sites opened this week in conjunction with the Fire Department and other agencies.
California Leads Charge Against Parting Gut of Endangered Species Act
California fired back on the Trump administration’s eleventh-hour attempt to gut the Endangered Species Act before the president left office Wednesday.
L.A. County Health Officials Address Challenges to Vaccination Distribution
After nearly a year of lockdowns, social distancing, widespread infection, and COVID-19-related death in Los Angeles, residents are preparing for the next chapter of the pandemic: vaccination distribution.
Officials: California’s Holiday COVID-19 Wave Appears to Have Crested
California’s holiday COVID-19 wave appears to have crested, with state officials announcing Tuesday that hospitalizations and new infections are starting to decrease for the first time in weeks.
California Leaders Blasted for Giving Less COVID-19 Aid to Small Communities
As coronavirus cases spiked to record highs and spurred statewide lockdowns this past summer, Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Legislature have scrambled to devise a COVID-19 aid plan for the state’s nearly $10 billion share of federal CARES Act funding.
