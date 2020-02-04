[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 4
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Lackey Introduces Stricter Penalties on Revenge Porn
| Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020
State Assembly

SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced legislation Tuesday to make the distribution of revenge porn a felony and require anyone convicted of the crime to register as a sex offender.

Further, it will make it a misdemeanor to threaten to distribute sexually explicit content with the intent to hurt someone’s reputation.

“Distributing revenge porn is a sex crime. We need to start treating it like one,” said Lackey. “The long-term consequences of this crime are devastating for victims. It’s time for California to send a message that victimizing someone by publishing intimate photos or videos without their consent cannot, and will not, be tolerated.”

AB 2065 will encourage law enforcement, prosecutors and judges to treat these cases with the seriousness they deserve. According to the Wake Forest Law Review (Criminalizing Revenge Porn), prosecuting as misdemeanors pushes judges to waiver before they issue any applicable search warrant.

The bill will make California’s revenge porn penalties among the toughest in the country, making it clear that it is never acceptable to violate a person’s privacy by sharing private images without their permission.

Under current law, a first-time offender can be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in prison, while subsequent offenses are punishable by up to twelve months.

Assemblyman Lackey proudly represents the 36th Assembly District, which contains portions of Kern, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, including the communities of Lancaster, Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Quartz Hill, Acton, Boron, Littlerock, Pearblossom, Mojave, Rosamond, California City, Phelan and Piñon Hills.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Lackey Introduces Stricter Penalties on Revenge Porn
Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020
Lackey Introduces Stricter Penalties on Revenge Porn
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced legislation Tuesday to make the distribution of revenge porn a felony and require anyone convicted of the crime to register as a sex offender.
FULL STORY...
Liquor Store Workers Share Experiences, Discuss Safety After Deadly Shooting
Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020
Liquor Store Workers Share Experiences, Discuss Safety After Deadly Shooting
When the call went out that a liquor store owner had fatally shot a suspected robber on Sunday, the news traveled fast, not only to law enforcement, but also to other liquor store employees in the surrounding neighborhood.
FULL STORY...
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
Monday, Feb 3, 2020
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
After spending almost a month assisting the Victoria Rural Fire Service with wildfire suppression, 20 local firefighters will return home to the Southland from Australia on Wednesday, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lackey Introduces Stricter Penalties on Revenge Porn
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced legislation Tuesday to make the distribution of revenge porn a felony and require anyone convicted of the crime to register as a sex offender.
Lackey Introduces Stricter Penalties on Revenge Porn
Feb. 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a closed session at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 05, followed by a regular meeting at 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Mamba Academy Member from Canyon Country Reflects on Late Kobe Bryant
Sometimes Isabella Escribano cries when she’s in the gym, but only for a few moments. She knows that it’s not what her late teammates and coach would want.
Mamba Academy Member from Canyon Country Reflects on Late Kobe Bryant
Castaic Elementary Readies for 2020 Math Field Day
Castaic Union School District is excited to announce that Math Field Day is coming to Castaic Elementary School this spring.
Castaic Elementary Readies for 2020 Math Field Day
Henry Mayo Workshop Aims to Support Children Affected by Cancer
On Saturday, Feb. 8, Henry Mayo will partner with the Little Green Monster Project: A workshop for families with children affected by cancer.
Henry Mayo Workshop Aims to Support Children Affected by Cancer
Modern Take on Classic Myth ‘Eurydice’ to be Presented at The MAIN
Open Wings Theatre Company will be presenting six performances of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, Feb. 14 - Feb. 23, at The Main, 24266 Main Street in Newhall.
Modern Take on Classic Myth ‘Eurydice’ to be Presented at The MAIN
March 21: Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids With Cancer 10th Anniversary
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation (MHF) is a nonprofit organization that assists children diagnosed with cancer and their families.
March 21: Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids With Cancer 10th Anniversary
COC Art Gallery Featuring Mixed Media Work by Jessica Wimbley
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will feature the mixed media work of artist Jessica Wimbley in her solo exhibition “Belle Jet and Cabinet Cards.”
COC Art Gallery Featuring Mixed Media Work by Jessica Wimbley
Liquor Store Workers Share Experiences, Discuss Safety After Deadly Shooting
When the call went out that a liquor store owner had fatally shot a suspected robber on Sunday, the news traveled fast, not only to law enforcement, but also to other liquor store employees in the surrounding neighborhood.
Liquor Store Workers Share Experiences, Discuss Safety After Deadly Shooting
Applications for Children’s Summer Meal Programs Now Available
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced that applications are available for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO), both federally funded, state-administered programs that serve free meals to children eighteen and younger when school is out of session.
Applications for Children’s Summer Meal Programs Now Available
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
After spending almost a month assisting the Victoria Rural Fire Service with wildfire suppression, 20 local firefighters will return home to the Southland from Australia on Wednesday, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
Henry Mayo to Offer Free Heart Health Events in February
February is American Heart Month, and Henry Mayo will host a heart health fair, a nutrition seminar, and other events in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Henry Mayo to Offer Free Heart Health Events in February
Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, in partnership with Sister Cities International, are honored to host the winners and finalists of the 2019 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5
Mayor Smyth’s February Message: ‘Healing as a Community’
The month of February is marked with valentines, candy hearts and celebrations of love. Here in Santa Clarita, our hearts are still healing from the events of November 14, 2019.
Mayor Smyth’s February Message: ‘Healing as a Community’
COC’s Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2020 meeting schedule at the board’s recent business and organizational meeting.
COC’s Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2020
More Star Presenters Lined Up for Sunday’s Oscars Telecast
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Monday announced the next wave of star presenters headed to the stage on the 92nd Oscars telecast this Sunday.
More Star Presenters Lined Up for Sunday’s Oscars Telecast
Now Filming in the SCV: ‘Slumptown,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Nanny Danger’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 3-8, 2020.
Now Filming in the SCV: ‘Slumptown,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Nanny Danger’
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests to Raise Awareness of the Armenian Genocide
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2020 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), who represents the state's 21st Senate District, announced Monday.
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests to Raise Awareness of the Armenian Genocide
Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7
The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, the taste of a world-famous Dodger Dog – it must be time for Santa Clarita Dodger Day!
Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7
One Dead, Five Injured in Grapevine Shooting
One person is dead and another five are injured following a shooting on a Greyhound bus in the Grapevine early Monday morning.
One Dead, Five Injured in Grapevine Shooting
American Beauty Homeowners Want Answers to ‘Emergency Special Assessment’
Homeowners of nearly 450 units at the American Beauty condominium complex in Canyon Country are demanding answers from their property management company after receiving notice to pay $5,500 each for an “emergency special assessment” residents believe could have been prevented.
American Beauty Homeowners Want Answers to ‘Emergency Special Assessment’
DA Reviewing Charges Against Fortman, L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief
Prosecutors were reviewing whether to file charges against Los Angeles City Assistant Fire Chief Ellsworth Fortman regarding an alleged hit and run in Santa Clarita on Jan. 26, a representative with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
DA Reviewing Charges Against Fortman, L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief
SCV Schools Enforce ‘Personal Device’ Policy
Junior high schools across the Santa Clarita Valley began the school year implementing a “personal device” policy that requires students to keep cell phones and other electronic devices in their backpacks during school hours.
SCV Schools Enforce ‘Personal Device’ Policy
%d bloggers like this: