LACoFD Announces Aerial Firefighting Training Near Castaic Lake

In preparation for the 2023 wildfire season, Coulson Aviation will be completing a fleet wide training exercise on Saturday, April 29, in the Angeles National Forest above Santa Clarita, seven miles northeast of Castaic Lake.
The large-scale training exercise is expected to commence at 12:00 p.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. Aircraft will be arriving and departing from Fox Field in Lancaster. Please refer to the attached map for the area within the Angeles National Forest where drops will be occurring.
Resources participating in the exercise include:
– One Citation Jet “Air Attack” command platform, directing the retardant dropping airtankers.
– One Citation Jet “Lead Airplane,” clearing an approach path for the larger airtankers to ensure safety and a clear path of travel.
– Two C-130 Air Tankers, each capable of dropping 4,000 gallons of retardant.
– One Boeing 737 Air Tanker, capable of dropping 4,000 gallons of retardant.
– One Sikorsky S-76 Helicopter (HLCO) command/intelligence platform equipped with infrared technology to allow for real-time fire mapping, reporting to the “Air Attack” and capable of directing the activities of the rotor wing aircraft.
– One CH-47 Chinook Helitanker, capable of dropping 3,000 gallons of water, gel, and/or retardant.
– Two Sikorsky S-61 Helitankers, capable of dropping 1,000 gallons of water or retardant.
During the training exercise, crews will practice with water to simulate the flying characteristics of a loaded aircraft and make accurate drops without significant environmental impact.
There will be no referenced visiting sites for media outlets; however, footage of the training exercise will be available through the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Public Information Office the week of May 1, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Fire Captain Sheila Kelliher, Public Information Office, at (213) 200-2477.
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners, announced that its award-winning 1.7-million-square-foot industrial park in Santa Clarita.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners, announced that its award-winning 1.7-million-square-foot industrial park in Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 5 through Aug. 19, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
In preparation for the 2023 wildfire season, Coulson Aviation will be completing a fleet wide training exercise on Saturday, April 29, in the Angeles National Forest above Santa Clarita, seven miles northeast of Castaic Lake.
William S. Hart Union High School District music educator, Peggi Stoffel, was recently recognized at the state level as this year’s “Middle School Music Educator Specialist” by the California Music Educators Association at the 2023 California All State Music Education Conference
Explore the exploits of Pancho Barnes and other pioneer women aviators in Southern California with author, aviator and aviation historian, Barbara Schultz at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the recent rainfall.
On Friday, April 28, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies responded to Valencia High School regarding a physical altercation between two students. During the altercation, a 15-year-old male student suffered a puncture wound as a result of being stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The Child & Family Center Taste of the Town Online Auction will run Sunday, April 30 at noon through May 12 at 6 p.m. You can bid on items if you cannot attend the event which will be held Sunday, May 7 at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
Ballet Folklorico, crafts, music, games and of course, books! The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the entire community to this year’s Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros event at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol today announced the graduation and deployment of nine new canine teams. After months of intensive training, the teams were certified during a ceremony at the Canine Training Facility on the CHP Academy grounds.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.