Red Flag Warning

LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend

Uploaded: , Thursday, Oct 14, 2021

By Press Release

With a Red Flag Warning in effect this Friday, at 6:00 a.m., through Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:00 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the County.

Widespread portions of Los Angeles County are affected, including areas of Santa Clarita, the high country, the Los Angeles basin, Santa Monica Mountains, and extending to the coast. The Red Flag Warning was issued due to increased temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty winds that can contribute to extreme fire behavior and increased wildfire risk.

As always, we remind residents living in wildfire-prone areas to take appropriate precautions:

See something, say something. Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location.

Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place. It is critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre-planning and evacuation information.

Prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). During elevated weather conditions, utility companies may temporarily shut off power in high-risk areas. Please plan for this possibility and consult with your local utility company for more information.

To download the Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan and view informational how-to videos, visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.

No Comments for : LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans

    Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans

    15 mins ago
  • Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs

    Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs

    2 hours ago
  • LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend

    LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend

    3 hours ago
  • Study Shows Santa Clarita Community at High Risk of Extreme Climate Impacts

    Study Shows Santa Clarita Community at High Risk of Extreme Climate Impacts

    3 hours ago
  • Two Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized for Dedication to Public Safety

    Two Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized for Dedication to Public Safety

    5 hours ago
  • Oct. 16: Skate-A-Thon Benefiting SNAP Sports

    Oct. 16: Skate-A-Thon Benefiting SNAP Sports

    6 hours ago
  • Parent Sues Newhall School District $1M for Alleged Bullying, Negligence

    Parent Sues Newhall School District $1M for Alleged Bullying, Negligence

    8 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)

    Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)

    17 hours ago
  • One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire

    One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire

    22 hours ago
  • COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage

    COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage

    23 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.