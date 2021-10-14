LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend

Uploaded: , Thursday, Oct 14, 2021

By Press Release

With a Red Flag Warning in effect this Friday, at 6:00 a.m., through Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:00 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the County.

Widespread portions of Los Angeles County are affected, including areas of Santa Clarita, the high country, the Los Angeles basin, Santa Monica Mountains, and extending to the coast. The Red Flag Warning was issued due to increased temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty winds that can contribute to extreme fire behavior and increased wildfire risk.

As always, we remind residents living in wildfire-prone areas to take appropriate precautions:

– See something, say something. Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location.

– Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place. It is critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre-planning and evacuation information.

– Prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). During elevated weather conditions, utility companies may temporarily shut off power in high-risk areas. Please plan for this possibility and consult with your local utility company for more information.

To download the Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan and view informational how-to videos, visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.

