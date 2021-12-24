Explorer Program

LACoFD Now Recruiting for 2022 Explorer Program

Uploaded: , Thursday, Dec 23, 2021

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Fire Explorer Program is preparing to welcome a new group of participants in 2022.

Interested individuals may now sign up for a virtual recruitment event and open house to learn more about the Explorer Program.

“The LACoFD’s Explorer Program has always provided a valuable and well-rounded experience for its participants,” said Interim Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. “Explorers receive basic safety training, first aid skills and CPR certification, and the opportunity to be on ride-alongs. This program is a great introduction into the fire service.”

Candidates for the Explorer Program must meet the following requirements:

– 15-20 years of age

– Submit a physician-completed medical/physical exam form

– Show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (pursuant to L.A. County policies and for the everyone’s health and safety)

– To register for one of the upcoming virtual recruitment events listed below, please click [here].

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For more information about the LACoFD’s Explorer Program, visit https://fire.lacounty.gov/explorer-program/.

