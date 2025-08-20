LACoFD: Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has announced red flag warnings will be posted for the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, along with the Angeles National Forest.

A red flag warning is when the weather conditions are such that the potential for a fast-moving brush fire is extremely high.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms from Friday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 24, and into next week, which can generate lightning strikes and trigger wildfires and localized flash flooding with mud and debris flows in recent burn scar areas.

Now through Sunday, Aug. 24, an extended period of hot weather combined with a high risk for wildfires is expected in portions of Los Angeles County, with highs in the 90s to lower 100s, away from the coast.

Specific areas of concern for heat risk include the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, portions of the San Gabriel Valley, the L.A. Basin, and the 101 corridor out to Westlake Village.

In preparation, the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout Los Angeles County.

The LACoFD advises residents to take care of themselves and others who are most vulnerable as well as take appropriate precautions, if they live in wildfire-prone areas or communities prone to flooding, especially in recent burn areas.

Residents are reminded to:

Sign-up for emergency alerts at alert.lacounty.gov.

If you see something, say something. Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location.

Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place. It’s critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre-planning and evacuation information. To download the Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan and view informational how-to videos, visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.

Have your Ready! Set! Go! Flood Preparation Action Plan in place. It’s critical for residents to plan ahead for potential flooding. To download the Ready! Set! Go! Flood Preparation Action Plan, visit https://fire.lacounty.gov/.

Additionally, everyone should be extra careful to avoid heat-related illness by following the tips below:

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Apply sunscreen, wear light-colored and lightweight clothing, and put on a hat or use an umbrella.

Shift outdoor activities away from 10 a.m-6 p.m.

If you are headed to the beach, swim near an open lifeguard tower.

Never leave children or pets in cars, even if the windows are left open.

Check on those who are most vulnerable to the negative effects of excessive heat, including older adults, pregnant women, children, pets and outdoor workers.

Head to a free cooling center if you do not have access to air conditioning.

To find a location near you, call 2-1-1 or visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/.

