LACoFD Seeks to Fill Vacant Paramedic Positions

The County of Los Angeles Fire Department has posted an exam bulletin for priority Fire Fighter Trainee (Paramedics) recruitment.

This specific exam is only for applicants who already have a valid, non-probationary California Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic License issued by the State of California Emergency Medical Services Authority as well as 12 months of full-time experience as a primary care paramedic responding to 9-1-1 incidents.

The filing period will begin on Monday, March 20, at 12:30 p.m. through Friday, March 24, at 5 p.m. Filing will be suspended after the first 1,500 applications are received, or by Friday, March 24, at 5 p.m., whichever occurs first. Applications received after the initial 1,500 will not be considered.

Additionally, in the coming months, a second exam will be offered to all those interested in applying for Fire Fighter Trainee.

Both exams will assist the County of Los Angeles Fire Department in filling critical firefighter paramedic and firefighter vacancies to sustain the necessary level of emergency staffing in the communities we serve.

“We are pleased to recruit team members of diverse backgrounds representative of the communities we serve who will join us in carrying out our daily mission of protecting lives, the environment, and property,” said County of Los Angeles Interim Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. “We anticipate the Fire Fighter Trainee (Paramedic) exam will be competitive and I commend applicants for embarking on this exciting career opportunity that provides fulfillment, purpose and excitement.”

Information regarding both exams can be found by visiting the Department’s Fire Fighter Trainee (Paramedic) and Fire Fighter Trainee Recruitment webpage.

To support firefighters, lifesaving equipment and our transformational community education programs and if you wish to donate and learn more visit SupportLACountyFire.org.

