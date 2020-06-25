LACoFD Unveils Revamped, User-Friendly Website

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) unveiled its revamped website with a responsive and enhanced design that is user-friendly and accessible by a wider range of devices.

“It is a beautifully designed website focused on the content that our visitors want to see and based on the information we want them to always know and have readily available to them,” said Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby. “In addition to our Department’s official social media accounts, our website continues to serve as a main hub for providing comprehensive and valuable safety tips on a variety of topics as well as timely information on high-level emergencies.”

The refreshed, easily navigable website boasts a bold color palette with eye-catching and captivating hero images that illustrate what the Department achieves every day as proud protectors of life, property, and the environment. To view the website, please visit fire.lacounty.gov.

L.A. County Fire Foundation supports lifesaving programs throughout the region. To be a part of our team learn more or donate at SupportLACountyFire.org.