LACoFD Urges Residents to Prepare for Heavy Rain

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 13, 2021

By Press Release

With heavy rain expected throughout Southern California over the next few days, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reminds residents to be aware of the potential for mud and debris flow dangers associated with rain.

If you live in a recent burn area:

– Acquire any needed sandbags and instructional materials at your local Los Angeles County fire station. Click [here] for locations near you.

– Have an emergency plan in place that is easy for all family members to understand.

– Monitor radio and TV news closely for information about weather conditions and flooding in your area.

– If an evacuation is ordered, be prepared to leave immediately. Have alternate evacuation routes out of your neighborhood.

– If your neighborhood is evacuated, identify important items to take (e.g., computers, photos, important documents, medications, and other essential items for your family and pets).

– Have enough food and water to supply your family for at least a 72-hour period.

– Always remember to include a radio and flashlight with fresh batteries in your emergency kit.

Be storm smart! Follow these general storm safety guidelines:

– Stay away from flood control channels, catch basins, canyons, and natural waterways which are vulnerable to flooding during periods of heavy rain.

– Do not attempt to cross flooded areas and never enter moving water on foot or in a vehicle.

– If flooding traps you in your vehicle, stay in your vehicle (if possible) and call 9-1-1. If necessary, wait on top of your vehicle for assistance.

– If you see someone who has been swept into moving water, do not enter the water and attempt a rescue. Immediately call 9-1-1 and, if possible, throw a rope or some type of flotation device to them.

For additional safety tips, visit fire.lacounty.gov.

