LACoFD Women’s Prep Academy Returns March 19

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department looks forward to hosting its sixth Women’s Fire Prep Academy Opening Day at the Department’s Cecil R. Gehr Memorial Combat Training Center, located at 1320 N. Eastern Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90063, on Saturday, March 19, at 7 a.m.

“We are eager to safely welcome everyone back for another Women’s Fire Prep Academy,” said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby. “The Academy is so popular and fills up quickly because it provides a chance to learn first-hand what it takes to be in the fire service – and to be part of our world-renowned Department.”

Open to all who are 18 years of age and older, registered candidates will have the opportunity to compete on-site for a coveted spot in the upcoming WFPA which will commence over six consecutive Saturdays. With an extremely limited program capacity, interested candidates are encouraged to sign up through Eventbrite and submit their applications early.

Program instruction for the WFPA is led by Fire Captain Sara Rathbun and a cadre of professional firefighters representing some of the most experienced personnel from all ranks and divisions in the Department.

For more information about the Women’s Fire Prep Academy, please visit website.

