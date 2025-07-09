LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s canine teams for deployment to assist in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding impacting central Texas.

Fire Captain Celina Serrano and K9 Prentiss, Fire Fighter Paramedic Jonathan Munguia and K9 Clifford, along with Search Team Manager Fire Captain Michael Devine are preparing for a 14-day deployment with a scheduled departure from the LAX Airport (American Airlines Flight Number 6497 – Terminal 5) tomorrow morning, July 9, 2025, at 9:22 a.m., to lend their assistance in the ongoing search and recovery efforts in central Texas.

Members of the media will have an opportunity to capture B-roll footage and photos of the canine teams beginning at 6:15 a.m. as they arrive at LAX, check in, and clear TSA PreCheck® in preparation for their deployment. If time allows, team members may briefly speak with media outlets.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of central Texas,” said Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. “I am grateful to California Governor Gavin Newsom and Cal OES for deploying our LACoFD canine teams to assist in the search and recovery efforts.”

For additional information regarding the deployment, please contact Fire Captain Sheila Kelliher, Public Information Office, at (213) 200-2427.

Like this: Like Loading...